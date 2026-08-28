Operation Pitting saw over 15,000 people flown to safety within two weeks as the Taliban took control of the country.

Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at RAF Brize Norton. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Lindsey

Serious questions remain over the UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan five years after the final British military flight took off from Kabul Airport.

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New testimonies paint a picture of political chaos in Whitehall and severe, lasting trauma for families forced to leave everything behind. The evacuation, known as Operation Pitting, saw over 15,000 people flown to safety within two weeks as the Taliban took control of the country. It marked a sudden end to a 20-year UK military commitment that cost the lives of 457 British service personnel. However, key figures involved on the ground say the evacuation exposed major structural failures at the top of government. Alex Ballinger, now the Labour MP for Halesowen, was working as a diplomat at the British Embassy in Islamabad during the fall of Kabul. Read more: 'I’ve lost my whole life': UK’s Afghan allies ‘abandoned’, veterans claim five years after Taliban regained power Read more: Half of Afghan women rarely leave home as Taliban restrictions deepen five years after the group's return to power

The final UK evacuation flight for Afghan people left Kabul in 2021. Picture: Alamy/X

A former Royal Marine, he was tasked with coordinating land-border evacuations into Pakistan and told LBC that he explained how government infighting back in London hampered efforts to save lives. "I think the military put everything they had into the evacuation," Mr Ballinger said. "The people on Operation Pitting flying people out from Kabul were really brave and doing a great job with the resources they had. But I think the overall operation was a shambles." He described severe under-resourcing at the Foreign Office and conflicting priorities between government departments. "My experience was working with ministers in the MOD, the Foreign Office, and the Home Office, and they were all at different priorities," he said. "Some were making efforts to evacuate those threatened by the Taliban, and others were doing as much as they could to try and block the whole process. It was really dysfunctional." Reflecting on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab remaining on holiday during the crisis, he added: "There was a complete lack of grip at the top. "When you think about what the UK put into Afghanistan - the tens of thousands of British troops who served, the hundreds who didn't come back - to not take that evacuation seriously was really shameful."

Alex Ballinger, now MP for Halesowen, was tasked with coordinating land-border evacuations into Pakistan. Picture: Alamy

Despite the hurdles, Mr Ballinger's team helped thousands cross into Pakistan, including the Afghan National Girls youth football team, who were targeted for playing sports and have since resettled in the UK. He added: "I had good Marines that lost their lives like Matthew Ford, Jonathan Wigley. I think their families would rightly question what the point of it all was. "The Taliban are in control. It's not an improvement - certainly not for women's rights.” For Afghan families fleeing the country, the reality on the ground in August 2021 was sheer terror. Maryam was forced to flee Kabul alongside her husband, who had worked with British forces, and their young children. She recalled the violent scenes outside Hamid Karzai International Airport as thousands made desperate attempts to reach safety.

"What I witnessed was beyond anything I could have imagined," Maryam told LBC. "The Taliban were using violence to keep people away, beating them with guns, shooting, firing at crowds. Yet people continued to move forward because the fear of what awaited them inside Afghanistan was greater than their fear of the bullets." Maryam’s family spent two days and a night packed inside the airport waiting for visa clearance. They carried no luggage or spare clothes - only baby formula, biscuits, and water. "I did not take clothes or personal belongings for myself. We left behind almost everything we owned," she said. "We had nowhere to sleep, no proper blankets, no pillows, and nowhere to rest. Those hours felt endless." After arriving in Manchester via Dubai, Maryam’s family spent a year and a half living in temporary hotel accommodation alongside thousands of newly arrived refugees. The fallout continues to strain government resources years later.

An earlier protest gathered outside the Ministry of Defence in London calling for more Afghans to be able to resettle in the UK. Picture: Alamy