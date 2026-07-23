A similar move was made in February ahead of the start of US and Israeli combat operations

A U.S. Air Force fighter pilot performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 fighter jet. Picture: US Central Command

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK has withdrawn its remaining diplomatic staff from Iran as the conflict with the US continued to escalate with a 12th night of airstrikes.

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A statement on the Foreign Office (FCDO) website said: “Due to the security situation, UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran. “Our embassy continues to operate remotely.” The FCDO advises against all travel to Iran, saying British and dual British-Iranian residents face “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”. A similar move was made in February ahead of the start of US and Israeli combat operations. Read more: US and Saudi Arabia reach nuclear energy deal amid Iran war Read more: AI chatbots pose 'national security threat', warns expert, as terrorists able to use tech to plan attacks and build homemade bombs

US Central Command said late on Wednesday that the 12th night of attacks was designed to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters”. Announcing the end of the latest wave of strikes on Thursday morning, they said US forces struck military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defence assets. “The strikes further degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels,” they said on X. Missiles struck near the cities of Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran, according to Iranian state media, who said two people were killed in the town of Shalamcheh on the Iraqi border.

Kuwait’s army said on X that the country’s air defences were “confronting attacks by hostile drones, following the sinful Iranian aggression”. US President Donald Trump had warned earlier that one bridge or power plant would be destroyed for each ship shot at by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

President Donald Trump speaks at Wheeler High School, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Marietta, Ga. Picture: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson