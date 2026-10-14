5.6 million workers in Britain 'at the mercy' of insecure work as low-paid jobs pushing people into debt and food bank use
Citizens Advice said it had discovered the “shocking scale” of precarious low-paid employment, including people stuck on temporary or zero-hours contracts or on low pay rates.
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Precarious low-paid jobs are pushing millions of people into debt and having to use food banks, according to a new report.
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Citizens Advice said it had discovered the “shocking scale” of precarious low-paid employment, including people stuck on temporary or zero-hours contracts or on low pay rates.
The charity said 5.6 million workers in Britain were “at the mercy” of insecure work.
A third of workers aged 18-24 were in this type of work, while those who were disabled were also over-represented, said Citizens Advice, which surveyed 4,000 people.
Transport and hospitality were among the worst sectors for low-paid, insecure jobs such as taxi drivers, cleaners, bar staff as well as junior construction workers, the report said.
In the last year, more than half of insecure worker households turned to credit, borrowed from family or friends, sold possessions to make ends meet, used a food bank or applied for crisis funds, Citizens Advice said.
'Alarming'
Director of policy Tom MacInnes said: “Alarming unemployment figures are only half the story of our current jobs crisis.
“We’ve uncovered the scale of jobs that, quite frankly, people can’t count on when trying to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.
“Right now, 5.6 million people are battling the pitfalls of precarious employment – not knowing how much pay they’ll see each month.
“The Government’s review of employment rights must bring a swift change in laws, closing the bogus self-employment loophole, and to give immediate financial relief, we want to see targeted bill support for the lowest earners.”