Royal Marines from 40 Commando are seen here firing at enemy positions during exercise Tarasiss in Norway. Picture: MoD/POPhot Alex Ceolin

By EJ Ward

Labour former defence secretary John Hutton has warned Britain has just “two to three years” to urgently rebuild its military strength or face “a world of pain” in Europe, backing stark criticism that the armed forces are in a “woeful” state.

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Speaking to LBC News, Lord Hutton described the situation as a “real, really important wake-up call moment”, warning ministers that delays in setting out a credible plan risk leaving the UK dangerously exposed. “I agree with everything that George is going to say. I think the state of our armed forces is pretty woeful,” he said. “A year ago, George Robertson published his advice to the government. We've had a lot of really positive words from ministers, from the Prime Minister, from the Defence Secretary, but unfortunately, words don't equip the air force, the navy and the army with the kit and equipment they need after a decade or more of hollowing out.” He added: “We’ve probably got now two to three years to do something meaningful and serious. Otherwise I think we could face the risk of further Russian aggression and provocations in Europe and then we'd be in a world of pain.” Read more: Starmer accused of ‘corrosive complacency’ on defence by former Nato chief Read more: The future of war is already here, Britain still hasn’t built the force to fight it, defence experts warn

Lord Hutton also issued a direct warning to the current government, saying: “It’ll be a terrible indictment of the Labour government if it continues to prevaricate and not to commit the resources that we need now.” His intervention comes as former Nato chief George Robertson prepares to deliver a major speech warning the UK is underprepared for war due to an “ever-expanding welfare budget” and “corrosive complacency” at the top of government. The former Labour defence secretary, who led the Government’s Strategic Defence Review, is expected to say the Iran war must act as a “rude wake-up call” for ministers. In his speech, Lord Robertson is expected to say: “We are underprepared. We are underinsured. We are under attack. We are not safe… Britain’s national security and safety is in peril.” He has also accused ministers of failing to match rhetoric with action, warning that a long-promised 10-year defence investment plan has yet to materialise. According to extracts published ahead of the speech, he will criticise “non-military experts in the Treasury” for what he describes as “vandalism” and warn: “We cannot defend Britain with an ever-expanding welfare budget.” He will also highlight what he calls a “corrosive complacency today in Britain’s political leadership”, adding that while risks are acknowledged, meaningful action has yet to follow. “Lip service is paid to the risks, the threats, the bright red signals of danger — but even a promised national conversation about defence can’t be started,” he will say. Referring to recent tensions with the United States, he is expected to add: “Recent days have shown that the role and priorities of the United States have shifted, and will never be the same again.”