Four areas in England given 'amber' warning in 35C heatwave
UKHSA lists the areas of the country that will be subjected to amber, yellow, and green alerts this week
The UK Health and Social Care Agency (UKHSA) has identified four areas in England that will be subject to its "amber" heat warnings this week.
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The government body has given more severe warnings to London, the South East, the East of England, and the East Midlands, while other parts of the country have less severe "green" and "yellow" alerts.
It comes as Britain has been experiencing an increasingly dry summer, with the risk of wildfires once again highlighted on Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to peak as high as 35C, with the south of the country having little chance of rain until next Tuesday, according to the Met Office.
It is the fourth heatwave declared this summer, with record-breaking temperatures for the month in both May and June and another significant hot spell in mid-July.
Read also: Wildlife centres ‘fit to bursting’ with heatstroke-stricken hedgehogs as fourth heatwave gets underway
Where has the UKHSA given its amber alerts?
The UKHSA has listed a string of alerts for England, which will be in place from Wednesday, July 29, to Thursday, July 30.
Amber alerts
This means significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.
The alerts are in place for:
- London,
- South East,
- East of England,
- East Midlands
Yellow alerts
This means significant impacts are possible across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including: A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups.
The alerts are in place for:
- South West,
- West Midlands,
- Yorkshire and The Humber
Green alerts
This means minor impacts are possible across health and social care services, including: increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, greater risk to life of vulnerable people, increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm, water‑related incidents may increase, including risks from cold‑water shock and drowning. But these are not expected.
The alerts are in place for:
- North West,
- North East