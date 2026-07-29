The UK Health and Social Care Agency (UKHSA) has identified four areas in England that will be subject to its "amber" heat warnings this week.

The government body has given more severe warnings to London, the South East, the East of England, and the East Midlands, while other parts of the country have less severe "green" and "yellow" alerts.

It comes as Britain has been experiencing an increasingly dry summer, with the risk of wildfires once again highlighted on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to peak as high as 35C, with the south of the country having little chance of rain until next Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

It is the fourth heatwave declared this summer, with record-breaking temperatures for the month in both May and June and another significant hot spell in mid-July.

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