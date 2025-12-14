Mr Zelenskyy will reportedly seek Western security guarantees as a compromise to joining the military alliance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has abandoned ambitions for Ukraine to join NATO as he seeks a path to peace with Russia.

Mr Zelenskyy will reportedly seek Western security guarantees as a compromise to joining the military alliance, although any guarantees would need to be "legally binding". The move comes as the leader meets with US delegates, headed up by special envoy Steve Witkoff, in Berlin to discuss proposals to end the ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukraine has sought NATO membership as a deterrent to Russian invasion, even going so far as to include the aspiration in its constitution. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine renounce its hopes to join NATO and has called for it to be a neutral country with no troops from the alliance present in it. Read more: Russia hits back with legal action amid European plan to loan $90bn in frozen cash to Ukraine Read more: Zelenskyy proposes referendum on land concessions as Ukraine hands US updated peace plan