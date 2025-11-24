Russia's invasion of Ukraine has endangered thousands of dogs, cats and other pets

The charity has spent the last three years rescuing animals across Ukraine. Picture: United for Animals

By Henry Moore

Before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the country was home to 5.5million cats and 750,000 dogs.

In June, Russian strikes hit an animal shelter in Kramatorsk - all the animals were rescued. Picture: United for Animals

“When embarking on missions such as evacuating animals or delivering humanitarian aid, volunteers can never be certain of success – or even of returning safely. “Conditions shift constantly: a route open yesterday may be blocked today, and drones often circle overhead. She added: “Abandoned pets rely entirely on these brave volunteers for food, water, and care. “Despite the risks, they continue to show up – adapting minute by minute, making split-second decisions to ensure animals receive food, medicine, and safety.” United for Animals works alongside Greater Good Charities, which has supported these brave volunteers by providing more than 1,000 emergency supply packs, supporting animal evacuations and funding several pet rescues. “As many Ukrainian refugees and Internally Displaced People fled the country with their family pets, they were struggling to access food and basic care, while others faced the heartbreaking reality of having to leave their pets behind.” Noah Horton, Chief Growth Officer at Greater Good Charities, added.

The charity's efforts include distributing food to stray dogs across the country. Picture: United for Animals

“United For Animals has been a key partner that has helped us distribute millions of meals of pet food to shelters and individuals impacted.” “When people are in crisis, animals are in crisis too,” he added. Mr Horton described volunteers on the ground as “proof that even amid conflict, humanity and hope endure.” But with winter approaching and Russian bombs showing no sign of relenting, Ukraine’s population and pets are at greater risk than ever, he said. “Our current efforts are primarily focused on the upcoming winter – which is predicted to be especially harsh – providing critical relief to help people and their pets endure the season. “The global nonprofit plans to provide essential food kits to sustain thousands of individuals, emergency window installations and self-installation kits to protect families in conflict-damaged homes, and pet food to ensure animals are also cared for during this difficult time.”

