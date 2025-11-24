The Ukrainians risking their lives to protect lost and abandoned pets from Russia's invasion
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has endangered thousands of dogs, cats and other pets
Before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the country was home to 5.5million cats and 750,000 dogs.
But when Russian tanks rode into the country on February 24, 2022, animal rights activists urged Ukrainians to “untie their pets, let them go and give them a chance to save themselves.”
And as bombs continued to decimate Ukraine’s landscape, a select few brave charity workers dedicated themselves to saving and caring for the country’s abandoned animals.
“This is exhausting and challenging work that requires great resilience, courage, and the ability to act in stressful and dangerous conditions,” Yuliya Firka, founder of United for Animals, a charity rescuing lost, hurt and abandoned pets in Ukraine, told LBC.
“When embarking on missions such as evacuating animals or delivering humanitarian aid, volunteers can never be certain of success – or even of returning safely.
“Conditions shift constantly: a route open yesterday may be blocked today, and drones often circle overhead.
She added: “Abandoned pets rely entirely on these brave volunteers for food, water, and care.
“Despite the risks, they continue to show up – adapting minute by minute, making split-second decisions to ensure animals receive food, medicine, and safety.”
United for Animals works alongside Greater Good Charities, which has supported these brave volunteers by providing more than 1,000 emergency supply packs, supporting animal evacuations and funding several pet rescues.
“As many Ukrainian refugees and Internally Displaced People fled the country with their family pets, they were struggling to access food and basic care, while others faced the heartbreaking reality of having to leave their pets behind.” Noah Horton, Chief Growth Officer at Greater Good Charities, added.
“United For Animals has been a key partner that has helped us distribute millions of meals of pet food to shelters and individuals impacted.”
“When people are in crisis, animals are in crisis too,” he added.
Mr Horton described volunteers on the ground as “proof that even amid conflict, humanity and hope endure.”
But with winter approaching and Russian bombs showing no sign of relenting, Ukraine’s population and pets are at greater risk than ever, he said.
“Our current efforts are primarily focused on the upcoming winter – which is predicted to be especially harsh – providing critical relief to help people and their pets endure the season.
“The global nonprofit plans to provide essential food kits to sustain thousands of individuals, emergency window installations and self-installation kits to protect families in conflict-damaged homes, and pet food to ensure animals are also cared for during this difficult time.”
United for Animals has spent the last two winters distributing heated dog houses, Ms Firka told LBC.
Rescuing these animals does more than just save their lives, the pair told me, pointing to the impact pets can have on broken, traumatised families.
“Amid the invasion, so many families are experiencing trauma, displacement, and uncertainty. We know pets play an important role in helping families heal from trauma, offering emotional grounding and a sense of normalcy.” Ms Firka.
“By providing pet food, we’re not only feeding the animals in need, but ensuring that people don’t go without as well. Many families see their pets as members of the family and will sacrifice their own meals to care for them.
“Providing dedicated pet food means that the aid intended for people reaches the people, and the aid for animals goes to the animals. It’s a simple but powerful way to protect both.”
Mr Horton added: “The reality is that if we’re not serving the whole family, we’re not truly serving anyone.
“A key motivation for our work is knowing that by supporting pets, we’re helping to support entire families as they navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives.
“Pets are a source of unconditional love and comfort – this is especially important for people in crisis, deprived of care and stability.
“In the darkest moments, they also bring light-hearted relief and moments of joy.
“It’s these moments that keep us motivated – knowing that by helping people stay connected with their pets, we’re helping them hold on to hope, love, and a piece of home.”
As Russia’s war rages on, Ukraine’s people and animals are in need of help more than ever, the pair added, pointing to what Brits can do to contribute.
Ms Firka said: “To support these communities, the most effective way to help is through cash donations.
“These funds allow for the rapid purchase of essential supplies in neighbouring countries, which can then be transported into Ukraine.
Another critical way people abroad can help is by adopting animals from Ukraine.
“At United for Animals, we facilitate adoptions directly through our own shelter, where we actively seek loving homes for our animals.”
While world leaders meet to discuss Ukraine being forced into giving up large swathes of land in the hope of appeasing Putin and his war machine, brave Ukrainians continue to risk their lives to protect the country’s wildlife.
From providing food to facilitating adoptions and working with families to recover from the loss of loved ones and pets, these charities are highlighting that in the face of overwhelming force, humanity often shows its best.