Andy Burnham and US President Donald Trump have agreed on the need to “continue working towards a ceasefire that prevented more loss of life” in Ukraine, Downing Street said.

“On the Middle East, the Prime Minister set out the UK’s commitment to working towards peace and security in the region, stressing the importance of the two-state solution, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.”

“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine and for recent US-led peace negotiations.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On Ukraine, the two leaders agreed on the need to continue working towards a ceasefire that prevented more loss of life.

It comes after US envoys held talks in Kyiv on Sunday during an official visit to the country as part of an effort to end the conflict with Russia.

Mr Burnham began the call by wishing Mr Trump a happy Labour Day and congratulated him on recent US employment statistics.

“(Mr Burnham) noted the positive signs of growth within the UK’s own economy,” the Downing Street spokesperson added.

“The Prime Minister said the Government was building more positivity about the UK and that he was making progress, but with more still to do.”

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held “encouraging” talks in Kyiv on Sunday following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday in a push to end the fighting, the Associated Press reported.

Mr Burnham’s first international trip in office was to Kyiv in a show of support for the country.

Last week, in reference to an attempted drone strike on a German airport that allies including the UK blamed on Russia, Mr Burnham said: “Russian attempts to undermine our united resolve and our willingness to support Ukraine are futile and doomed to fail.”

The British Government, last week, summoned a senior Russian diplomat to protest at last month’s “egregious and reckless attack” at Leipzig airport.

A drone laden with explosives found near a Ukrainian plane was subsequently defused.

The airport is a major international freight hub used for providing support to the Kyiv government, which has been battling invading Russian forces for more than four years.

Moscow denied involvement.

Mr Trump said Mr Putin is “not looking to attack Nato territory” when pressed over the incident last week.