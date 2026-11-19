Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for the third time in a week, forcing a suspension of train services across it, Russian authorities said, hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to meet the leaders of China and the US.

The timing and impact of Ukraine's attacks on the bridge, the longest in Europe and a symbol of Putin's Russia, are awkward for the Kremlin chief as he prepares to participate in what Moscow has cast as a historic trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Thursday.

Moscow hopes the meeting will send a signal to allies and foes that it - and not the European Union and Britain - is part of an emerging new multilateral world order.

In a statement on Thursday, Russia's transport ministry said nobody had been hurt in the Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and that specialists were assessing damage to the bridge.

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