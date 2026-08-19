The 35-year-old Fedorov was a longtime ally of Zelenskyy's until his unexpected firing from the Defence Ministry in July, just six months after he had been appointed, vowing sweeping reforms

Fedorov's call is the first such demand by a major Ukrainian political figure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

Ukraine's ousted Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for wartime elections in a bombshell address on Tuesday, arguing the nation faced a crisis of governance, in the biggest internal challenge to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia's invasion.

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Fedorov's call, delivered in a video address posted on YouTube, is the first such demand by a major Ukrainian political figure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during wartime. "Democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia," Fedorov said. "We must find a legal, safe and realistic mechanism that will allow Ukraine to renew its full democratic process even in the conditions of a long war." The 35-year-old Fedorov was a longtime ally of Zelenskyy's until his unexpected firing from the Defence Ministry in July, just six months after he had been appointed, vowing sweeping reforms. Shortly after his dismissal, the tech-savvy Fedorov publicly tore into the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, exposing a bitter rift between the men and their different visions for the war. Read More: Is defending Ukraine against Russia 'propaganda'? Caller Rosie thinks so... Read More: Burnham defies Moscow vowing ‘we back Ukraine 100 per cent' after Russia warns Britain over drones

Protesters march in Kyiv last week seeking reinstatement of Fedorov as defense minister. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets to demand the sacking of Syrskyi — an old-guard military commander blamed by his critics for heavy troop losses at the front line — and Fedorov's reinstatement. Although Zelenskyy said he had dismissed Fedorov because of his inability to work with Syrskyi, the president fired the military chief shortly afterwards under public pressure. Protests in support of Fedorov have continued for the past month, losing some of their early momentum but still regularly drawing a couple thousand attendees in Kyiv. While Fedorov did not say in his address that he would compete in any election, a recent poll indicated the ex-minister would comfortably beat Zelenskyy in a runoff vote, where the top two presidential candidates go head-to-head.

A march in support of former Defense Minister Fedorov inthe central streets of Odessa this weekend. Picture: Getty