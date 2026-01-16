Ukrainian forces held back Russian troops on the front line with the use of an unmanned robot machine gun drone.

Ukraine's Third Army Corps put a secret weapon on the battlefield in the form of The DevDroid TW 12.7.

It is effectively a robotic mini tank with a .50-calibre M2 Browning machine gun - and it can be piloted by a soldier as far as 15 miles away. It also has AI capabilities that allow it to tackle rugged terrain automatically.

The machine-gun droid was deployed in multiple positions during its 45-day stint, leaving briefly every two days for maintenance and to reload its ammunition. These tasks are performed by a team over two miles behind the front line.

Mykola “Makar” Zinkevych, the commander of the NC-13 Strike Company which operates the drone, told the Telegraph: “The enemy conducted daily offensive pressure on forward positions.

Read more: US seizes Venezuela-linked oil tanker 'defying Trump's sanctions', marking sixth grab in weeks

Read more: Iran cancels 800 executions after Trump threats, White House claims