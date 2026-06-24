Recent struggles to find reservists in the UK and mass protests over mobilisation laws in Germany show that more honest but pragmatic conversations are needed. Doing so means emphasising the tools and mechanisms that could ease tensions by making societal obligations more visible and predictable – and therefore more compatible with modern democratic life.

In resisting Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has had to build that machinery in practice. Driven by digitalisation and designed to strengthen individual engagement, it is now a key case study for any democracy thinking seriously about mobilisation reform. Following a concerted reform push from 2024, Kyiv’s approach treats running mobilisation as a dynamic state capacity, adapting as the war evolves.

Reaching over six million Ukrainians, the Reserve+ mobile application is an attempt to drag mobilisation out of archaic bureaucracy into something people can see and navigate. The app gives each person of mobilisation age a personal interface to Oberih. This national military register pulls data from multiple civil registers to build a holistic profile of those liable for service.

Instead of interminably queuing at mobilisation centres, an individual’s online account shows their official category, basic data and recent changes. From there, they can spot mistakes, request or extend deferments, and obtain medical referrals. A digital ID with a QR code replaces vulnerable paper documents, so police or recruiters can quickly verify status and avoid street‑level confrontations. Reserve+ does not make the possibility of being called up any less real, but it makes the rules concrete enough that people can at least understand, plan and, at times, challenge them.

For the state, Reserve+ cleans and connects the mobilisation pool at a scale that was impossible with 20th‑century bureaucracy. By continuously updating Oberih through digital channels, national and military leaders can see, in near real time, how many people are available. Routine deferment extensions that once required shuttling paper between agencies now happen automatically when conditions in state registers are met, saving time for both officials and individuals.

Recruiters gain a clearer picture of who is reachable and under what conditions they can serve. At the same time, the app’s ‘smart recruitment’ functions turn part of mobilisation into matching people to specific roles rather than simply issuing blanket summons.

Direct connection with millions of citizens also creates a rapid ‘policy‑to‑user pipeline’: laws and Cabinet resolutions on mobilisation, including deferments, can be quickly translated into concrete workflows and status categories inside Reserve+. Because changes appear in people’s online accounts, frictions and failures surface quickly through complaints and workarounds, creating continual pressure on policymakers to refine the system.

Overall, digitalisation lets Ukraine continually adjust how it runs mobilisation in practice. Matching situational awareness with responsiveness marks the difference between reactive, crisis‑driven call‑ups and a more purposeful mobilisation strategy that better maximises the country’s precious human resources.

None of this is just technical tinkering; it changes what mobilisation feels like for citizens and what it can do for the state. Ukraine’s approach supports democratic resilience – a democracy’s ability to manage hard shocks without abandoning its own rules – by keeping people engaged rather than alienated. Reserve+ turns mobilisation from a bureaucratic black hole into something people can read, navigate and, at times, contest, and in doing so treats them as stakeholders in a rules‑based system, reinforcing a sense of participation that underpins legitimacy in a high‑intensity war rather than compliance born solely of fear or confusion.

From a European perspective, Ukraine’s approach should not be treated as a technical curiosity. Any serious discussion of mobilisation in EU states or the UK runs into the same questions: who is eligible, where they are, who works in critical sectors, who is a single parent, and who is medically ineligible.

Ukraine’s experience points to a different path: a backbone of connected state registers and personal online accounts that make mobilisation decisions legible to the people they concern. The argument is not that Europe should simply replicate Ukraine’s model or that mass mobilisation is imminent, but that it should draw practical insights from Ukraine’s experience.

None of this softens the reality of asking people to fight, and with two million still avoiding mobilisation, Ukrainian leaders are clear that the system still needs further reform. But it is a good‑faith attempt, a work-in-progress by design, to handle one of democracy’s hardest tasks in a more predictable, rules‑based way, premised on respecting its citizenry. That does not remove the risks of centralising sensitive data, and hence the need for strong oversight, but it does change the default from opacity and arbitrary discretion to decisions that can at least be traced and explained.

For European policymakers, that ought to be the starting point: treating the digital governance of mobilisation as core to democratic resilience, not a marginal IT upgrade under crisis. Ukraine’s wartime experiment shows that even under extreme pressure, a democracy can use digital tools to make the obligations it imposes on citizens visible and rule‑bound rather than improvised amidst the chaos of war.

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Matthew B. Arnold is Programme Director of LSE IDEAS’ Democratic Resilience in a New Age of War programme. Viktoriia Roller is Head of the Analytical Unit, Defence Policy Sector at Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO). Khrystyna Zhyvogliad is a Senior Defence Policy Analyst at BRDO.

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