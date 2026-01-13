By EJ Ward

Ukrainian paratroopers have released footage showing an improvised but effective new way of taking down Russian drones, by quite literally hooking them out of the sky.

The video, published by the 46th Separate Airmobile Podolsk Brigade, shows Ukrainian UAVs intercepting at least two Russian drones, a fixed-wing aircraft and a quadcopter, using what the unit describes as a “fishing rod” mounted to its own drone. FPV footage shows a rod fixed to the interceptor drone, with a length of cord hanging beneath it. The line appears closer to paracord than standard fishing line. The Ukrainian drone manoeuvres above the Russian UAV, allowing the cord to entangle the target mid-air, likely forcing it to crash. “We would like to separately note the new capture of enemy drones in the air and the destruction of enemy armoured vehicles,” the brigade said in a statement accompanying the footage. Read more: From Discord to death: Untrained African men being tricked into fighting Russia's war in Ukraine, via video game chat Read more: UK pledges to spend £200m on preparing British troops for deployment in Ukraine

On the hook: Ukrainian paratroopers are intercepting Russian drones. Picture: Social Media