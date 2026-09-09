Ukraine has unleashed its deepest-ever drone attack into Russia, targeting Siberian gas fields in the latest escalation of the war between the two nations.

The barren region's governor, Dmitry Artyukhov, said on Wednesday that Ukraine had embarked on the first such attack on the country's natural gas hinterland.

Artyukhov did not identify the facility involved.

Ukraine's Special Forces said they carried out attacks on two gas condensate facilities in the region — in Novy Urengoy and in Purovsky district. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the strikes for their effect on the Russian economy.

Artyukhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said: "Most importantly, there were no fatalities or injuries. The extent and nature of the damage are being determined."

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