A Ukrainian defence firm is building a "wall of drones" stretching across the front line to protect soldiers and civilians from relentless Russian strikes.

The company, which produced Ukraine’s first anti-drone gun in 2017, is now leading Project Atlas - a vast electronic warfare network designed to jam and disable enemy drones over more than 1,300 kilometres of territory.

"Our mission is to protect such cities and to protect civilians, because they are not military.

"It’s a horrible situation," CEO Yaroslav Filimonov told LBC.

The first stage of the plan focuses on supporting the military, while the second aims to "close the sky" over Ukrainian cities near occupied regions such as Nikopol — a community regularly hit by Russian drone strikes from across the Dnipro River.

"We are representing the new ecosystem in electronic warfare," Mr Filimonov said.

Read More: Three dead and 29 injured after overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Read More: Putin gloats of new 'unstoppable' missile dubbed 'Flying Chernobyl' claiming Russia launched warhead with unlimited range