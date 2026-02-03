The Ukrainian sports minister has branded the FIFA president "irresponsible - not to say infantile" for considering lifting Russia's ban from world football.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said "we have to" look at restoring Russian teams to global football.

"This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred," he said.

The ban was imposed in 2022 as European rivals said they wouldn't play or host Russia's matches after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

After fighting the war for four-years and losing nearly 600,00 in military casualties, Ukraine is furious that FIFA wants Russia to qualify for World Cups again.

Ukrainian sports minister Matvii Bidnyi told Sky News: "Gianni Infantino's words sound irresponsible - not to say infantile.

