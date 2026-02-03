Ukraine slams 'infantile and irresponsible' FIFA boss for considering lifting Russian ban
The Russian ban was imposed in 2022 as European rivals said they wouldn't play or host Russia's matches after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
The Ukrainian sports minister has branded the FIFA president "irresponsible - not to say infantile" for considering lifting Russia's ban from world football.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said "we have to" look at restoring Russian teams to global football.
"This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred," he said.
After fighting the war for four-years and losing nearly 600,00 in military casualties, Ukraine is furious that FIFA wants Russia to qualify for World Cups again.
Ukrainian sports minister Matvii Bidnyi told Sky News: "Gianni Infantino's words sound irresponsible - not to say infantile.
"They detach football from the reality in which children are being killed."
Over 100 footballers are among more than 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed by Russians, he said.
"War is a crime, not politics. It is Russia that politicises sport and uses it to justify aggression.
"I share the position of the Ukrainian Association of Football, which also warns against Russia's return to international competitions.
"As long as Russians continue killing Ukrainians and politicising sport, their flag and national symbols have no place among people who respect values such as justice, integrity, and fair play."
Russia has been unable to play at a men's World Cup since they hosted in 2018.
Mr Infantino later received the Order of Friendship medal from Mr Putin.
Mr Bidnyi also recently criticised the International Paralympic Committee for lifting its ban on Russia and close ally Belarus.