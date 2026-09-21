President Zelensky said the Pelican missile was deployed as part of its largest attack on Moscow since the war began

The Ukrainian drone attacks killed three people in the Moscow region. . Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Ukraine fired a new domestically manufactured ballistic missile to hit a Moscow oil refinery on the final day of the Russian election, it has claimed.

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President Volodoymyr Zelensky said the Pelican missile was deployed as part of its largest attack on Moscow since the war began. Picture: Getty

Moscow is using the election to gauge levels of public support for the war in Ukraine, which entered its fourth year in February. The Ukrainian drone attacks killed three people in the Moscow region. A facility at Moscow's oil refinery, which has been targeted before, was also damaged. As voting got underway in the capital, flames and huge columns of smoke rose from the site on its outskirts. Mr Zelensky said: "“Last night, our long-range response strikes hit the Moscow region with significant impact. “The operation involved, among others, the FP-1, RZ-100, MICH-2000, Palianytsia, Vendetta, Liutyi, Bars, Flamingo, Sichen, and Pelican.” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram: "The biggest attack by enemy drones has been repelled. "This unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections. The enemy did not succeed."

A screen displays preliminary results of Russia's parliamentary election at the headquarters of the Central Election Commission in Moscow. Picture: Reuters

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine had also fired Flamingo cruise missiles and said it had downed nearly 2,000 Ukrainian drones targeting various regions and 8 cruise missiles in the last 24 hours. It said it would intensify its own strikes on Ukrainian military targets in response. The Pelican system finished testing earlier this month. It refers to the the FP-7 ground-launched ballistic missile developed by Ukrainian firm Fire Point. Around 400 residents, including 70 children, were evacuated from a 21-storey apartment block in the Ramenskoye district, south-east of Moscow. Homes were also damaged elsewhere in the wider Moscow region. One resident, named only as Vitaliy, described the moment debris tore through his building in the village of Sofyino. “Glass went flying, people started screaming and shouting,” he said. “I turned around and the entrance doors had already been blown out, debris everywhere.”

Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia. Picture: Reuters