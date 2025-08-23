Ukrainian flags will appear above Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings to mark 34 years since Ukraine left the Soviet Union, the Government has announced.

The Prime Minister’s official residence at No 10 Downing Street is among the buildings where a flag will fly on Sunday.

"We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression," a Government spokesperson said.

"Our support for Ukraine’s independence will be clear for all to see, which is why the Prime Minister travelled to Washington DC this week to work with allies to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

At the White House, Sir Keir Starmer met European leaders including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron.

He also met Donald Trump days after the US president spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an Alaska summit.

After his meetings, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Everyone is happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine."