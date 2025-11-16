Ukraine and Greece have reached an agreement on a new route for gas supplies, says Kiev, helping to limit the impact of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the deal will help Ukraine prepare for the rapidly approaching winter.

"This will be another route for gas supply - to maximise the security of import routes for Ukraine during winter," he said, in a video released Sunday, November 16.

The deal is expected to provide nearly €2bn (around £1.76bn) needed to offset losses in Ukrainian gas production losses brought on by Russian attacks.

According to the president, Kyiv and Athens have also made agreements on financing gas imports.

Read more: British woman, 85, dies during Storm Claudia after 'tornado' sweeps through holiday campsite in Portugal

Read more: 'Mystery' as charter flight carrying 153 Palestinians lands in South Africa without papers