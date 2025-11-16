Ukraine and Greece reach gas import deal, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's statement comes ahead of his planned visit to Greece on Sunday
Ukraine and Greece have reached an agreement on a new route for gas supplies, says Kiev, helping to limit the impact of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the deal will help Ukraine prepare for the rapidly approaching winter.
"This will be another route for gas supply - to maximise the security of import routes for Ukraine during winter," he said, in a video released Sunday, November 16.
The deal is expected to provide nearly €2bn (around £1.76bn) needed to offset losses in Ukrainian gas production losses brought on by Russian attacks.
According to the president, Kyiv and Athens have also made agreements on financing gas imports.
The deal comes as Russia batters Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure in an attempt to plunge the country into freezing conditions ahead of a bleak winter in eastern Europe.
Zelenskyy's statement comes ahead of his planned visit to Greece on Sunday, following which he is expected to travel to France and Spain.
The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv had allocated funds for energy imports from European partners and banks under European Commission guarantees, as well as from Ukrainian banks.
They are reportedly also working with U.S. partners to ensure full financing for the deals.