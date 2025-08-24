World leaders show support on Ukraine's independence day. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

World leaders have expressed their continued support for Ukraine as the country celebrates its independence day.

King Charles sent a message of support to Ukraine as he called for a “just and lasting peace” to end the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the King’s words were a “true inspiration for our people” and thanked the UK for its support. The King’s message, shared on social media by Mr Zelenskyy, said: “I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people. “I remain hopeful that our countries will be able to further work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” Read more: Trump renews threat of 'massive' sanctions on Russia if Ukraine peace deal talks stall Read more: British aid worker killed in Ukraine drone strike, according to NGO

I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily for his cordial wishes to all Ukrainians on our Independence Day. His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war. We appreciate the United Kingdom’s leadership in… pic.twitter.com/Ks3J1dBF8m — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2025

Mr Zelenskyy said: “His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war. “We appreciate the United Kingdom’s leadership in supporting Ukraine and our just cause: to defend freedom from tyranny and ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe.” Pope Leo XIV also sent a heartfelt message to President Zelenskyy, expressing his spiritual closeness to a nation scarred by the ongoing violence of war. “With a heart wounded by the violence that ravages your land, I address you on this day of your national feast,” the Pope wrote. He particularly remembered the wounded, families bereaved by the loss of loved ones, and all those who have lost their homes. “May God Himself console them,” he said, praying that the Lord might “strengthen the injured and grant eternal rest to the departed.”

I am sincerely grateful to His Holiness for his thoughtful words, prayer, and attention to the people of Ukraine amid devastating war. All of our hopes and efforts are for our nation to achieve the long-awaited peace. For good, truth, and justice to prevail. We appreciate… pic.twitter.com/QeO2u43jiY — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2025

President Trump also wrote to President Zelenskyy to offer his "warmest wishes" to the "courageous" people of Ukraine. He added: "As you mark this important day, know the Unites States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation." Mr Trump recently revealed American jets could help defend Ukraine if there is a deal to end the war but acknowledged it was possible Russian President Vladimir Putin would reject a peace plan. He said it would be a “rough situation” if Mr Putin failed to agree peace terms but stressed that Ukraine’s leader had to show flexibility, including giving up hopes of getting Crimea back or joining Nato.

Dear @POTUS, thank you for your heartfelt congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence,… pic.twitter.com/VmY9JvEvtA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2025

An Ukrainian and Union flag flying together. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shared a picture hugging Mr Zelenskyy with a simple message that read: "We stand with Ukraine today, and always. Slava Ukraini." The Prime Minister’s official residence at No 10 Downing Street is among a number of buildings where a Ukrainian flag is being flown. "We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression," a Government spokesperson said. "On Ukrainian Independence Day, Government buildings are flying the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine as a visible symbol of our unwavering support." Among the buildings where a flag is being flown are the Cabinet Office at 70 Whitehall, the Treasury building at 100 Parliament Street, the Scotland Office and Wales Office, and the Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence main buildings.