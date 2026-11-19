The prime minister said the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing demonstrated a “tremendous and much-needed show of support” for Ukraine at a critical moment ahead of winter.

The prime minister said the meeting had demonstrated a 'tremendous and much-needed show of support' for Ukraine at a critical moment ahead of winter. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Burnham has called Ukraine “unbreakable” and insisted that Britain will stand with the country “for as long as it takes”.

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During a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin, the prime minister praised the “resilience” shown by President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in the face of continued Russian assaults. Burnham said: “From what I have seen of the resilience of the President and from what I have seen of the resilience of the Ukrainian people, they are unbreakable. “And they should know that with us at their side, they can carry on to fight this with everything that we’ve got.” The prime minister said the meeting had demonstrated a “tremendous and much-needed show of support” for Ukraine at a critical moment ahead of winter, reiterating that European leaders were more united and determined than ever to maintain their backing for Kyiv. Read more: Putin expecting a 'big potential benefit' from historic trilateral meeting with Trump and Xi Read more: Ukraine strikes Crimean Bridge for third time in a week ahead of US-China-Russia summit

(left right) Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He said Britain would “step up again” for Ukraine, pledging 1,000 British-built long-range drones as well as fast attack boats produced in partnership with Norway. The UK has also agreed a £10bn package of support, he said, while welcoming a significant EU financial package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position. Burnham also warned the incoming winter would be particularly challenging for Ukraine, which was handling damage to infrastructure, including bridges, which may impact the running of Kyiv and public safety. This comes as Putin meets with Trump and Xi Jinping in China, in what critics fear may be used as an opportunity for the Russian President to carve out new spheres of influence on the global stage. But the prime minister maintained that Russia was paying an enormous price for limited gains on the battlefield. “This is a lose-lose situation, but perhaps the biggest losers are Russia,” he said.