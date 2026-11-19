Ukraine is ‘unbreakable’, Burnham says as Britain pledges drones and boats
The prime minister said the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing demonstrated a “tremendous and much-needed show of support” for Ukraine at a critical moment ahead of winter.
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Burnham has called Ukraine “unbreakable” and insisted that Britain will stand with the country “for as long as it takes”.
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During a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin, the prime minister praised the “resilience” shown by President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in the face of continued Russian assaults.
Burnham said: “From what I have seen of the resilience of the President and from what I have seen of the resilience of the Ukrainian people, they are unbreakable.
“And they should know that with us at their side, they can carry on to fight this with everything that we’ve got.”
The prime minister said the meeting had demonstrated a “tremendous and much-needed show of support” for Ukraine at a critical moment ahead of winter, reiterating that European leaders were more united and determined than ever to maintain their backing for Kyiv.
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He said Britain would “step up again” for Ukraine, pledging 1,000 British-built long-range drones as well as fast attack boats produced in partnership with Norway.
The UK has also agreed a £10bn package of support, he said, while welcoming a significant EU financial package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position.
Burnham also warned the incoming winter would be particularly challenging for Ukraine, which was handling damage to infrastructure, including bridges, which may impact the running of Kyiv and public safety.
This comes as Putin meets with Trump and Xi Jinping in China, in what critics fear may be used as an opportunity for the Russian President to carve out new spheres of influence on the global stage.
But the prime minister maintained that Russia was paying an enormous price for limited gains on the battlefield.
“This is a lose-lose situation, but perhaps the biggest losers are Russia,” he said.
“They are losing as many men every two to three months as they lost in the whole nine years of the conflict between the Soviet Union and Afghanistan.”
He added that Russia had accrued “no more than 0.2%” more Ukrainian territory despite the “huge human cost”.
He went on to add that Europe was prepared to enter serious negotiations on security – but was careful to stress that any discussions must be met with a genuine peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
“Europe is ready to enter these negotiations,” he said. “We are clear about what we will accept and what we won’t accept.”
He added: “We stand with Ukraine today, tomorrow, for as long as it takes until this unjust war is over.”