Russia has attacked a major bridge in Kyiv amid an escalation in strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.

The Northern Bridge across the vast Dnipro river was struck on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Emergency services were on their way to the scene, the mayor said.

In recent days, the Southern Bridge across the river has also been struck several times by Russian drones.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene, the mayor said, and traffic across the bridge from the east to the west bank was suspended following damage to the road surface and the overhead trolleybus cables.

There were no casualties reported.