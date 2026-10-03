Russia strikes second major bridge in Kyiv amid escalation in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure
The Northern Bridge across the vast Dnipro river was struck on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
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Russia has attacked a major bridge in Kyiv amid an escalation in strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.
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The Northern Bridge across the vast Dnipro river was struck on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Emergency services were on their way to the scene, the mayor said.
In recent days, the Southern Bridge across the river has also been struck several times by Russian drones.
Emergency services were deployed to the scene, the mayor said, and traffic across the bridge from the east to the west bank was suspended following damage to the road surface and the overhead trolleybus cables.
There were no casualties reported.
Over a third of the capital's 3 million residents lived on the east, or "left", bank of the Dnipro before Russia's 2022 invasion, but the vast majority work on the western, or "right", bank where most government institutions and companies are.
Memories of last winter, the worst of the war, are prominent in residents' minds after Russia launched last week what was seen in Ukraine as the first salvo of an expected winter bombing campaign against power facilities supplying the capital.
Moscow has previously denied systematically targeting civilians as part of its bombing campaigns.