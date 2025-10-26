A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's capital has killed three people in their homes, local authorities have said.

At least 29 people were injured, seven of them children, overnight into Sunday, in what was the second consecutive nighttime attack on Kyiv to claim civilian lives.

Ukraine's interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said a 19-year-old woman and her 46-year-old mother were among those killed.

Russian drones caused fires in two residential buildings in the capital's Desnianskyi district.

Emergency crews evacuated civilians from a nine-storey building and a 16-storey complex.