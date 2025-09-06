Sam Rowlands, 26, has spent the last two years clearing landmines in Ukraine with the HALO trust. Picture: HALO

By Flaminia Luck

When war erupts, its most visible scars are often bombed buildings, shattered communities and graveyards overflowing with the dead.

But, beneath the surface lies another deadly legacy left by conflict - landmines and unexploded ordnance that make daily life a gamble for those left behind. Sam Rowlands, 27, is a humanitarian worker from South East England. He has spent the last two years clearing landmines in Ukraine with the HALO trust. He has spoken to LBC about his work with the NGO and why his decision to work in Ukraine was both personal and professional. Sam admitted not everyone understood his mission at first and why anyone would want to work in an active war zone. “My friends and family were initially surprised, given my lack of military background.

Sam alongside survey manager Stanislav Dobrodieiev . Picture: Provided

“But many were already aware of the work the HALO Trust does globally and once they saw my excitement at the opportunity, they have all been very supportive.” He went on: “I’d previously worked in the humanitarian sector overseas and knew it was something I wanted to keep doing, specifically with the opportunity to work in conflict-affected countries. HALO’s reputation and values drew him in. The NGO gained worldwide recognition when Princess Diana famously walked through a minefield during a visit to Angola in 1997. “It’s been a privilege to help the people of Ukraine as they endure the largest conflict in Europe since WW2,” he said.

Diana visiting a minefield cleared by the Halo trust in Huambo, Angola in 1997. Picture: Getty

Sam described landmines as “indiscriminate weapons” that affect everyone from “all walks of life”. “Over the last 2 years, I have met countless people whose lives are affected by mines. “They are indiscriminate weapons that affect everyone, whether it is through a threat to life, reducing livelihood opportunities or both.” He explained that many of beneficiaries of HALO’s work are agricultural workers, who are unable to cultivate their land due to the danger posed by landmines. “This has a severe impact on their income, and global food security due to Ukraine’s status of a major exporter.”

Sam has called on the international community to support the people of Ukraine. Picture: HALO

'Lifesaving work' One village, Chkalovske in Kharkiv region, was among the most heavily mined areas in the country after its de-occupation in 2022. When HALO began demining in 2023, some farmers had resorted to rigging remote-control systems onto tractors to clear their fields. “Tragically, this led to accidents,” Sam explained. Fortunately, HALO managed to clear the land “safely and effectively”. “We returned 18 minefields to the local population to use safely and free from the risk of mines, and we will continue until the village is fully cleared.” For those on the ground, reminders of why this work is so critical are never far away. “I remember being in the Donetsk region in winter last year, visiting the site of an exploded ammunition storage that the HALO Trust had located and marked for clearance. It was littered with countless types of explosive ordnance. “I had a conversation with the landowner who needed us to make this land safe so he could rebuild his property and that local children could play safely in the nearby woods. “These types of conversations, of which I have had many, always bring the home the essential nature of the lifesaving work we are carrying out.

Sam alongside Matthew O'Callaghan, Unit Commander of East Ukraine. Picture: Provided

Ukraine is now thought to be the most mine-affected country in the world. HALO estimates more than 2 million mines have been laid and up to 24% of its territory is contaminated by mines or other explosives. “Explosive remnants of war threaten the lives and restrict the livelihood opportunities for thousands of communities across Ukraine.” Sam stressed that it is “essential” for the international community to support the people of Ukraine - even while war rages on. “We do not wait until the war is over. “We are demonstrating that lifesaving work can be done, even as the conflict continues.”

Sam admitted the hope that comes with peace talks can be complex. Picture: HALO

'I haven’t met a single person who doesn’t want it to end' However, while Ukraine longs for peace and prepares for life post-conflict, the sense of hope that comes with peace talks can be complicated, Sam admitted. “The political news resonates with everyone here in Ukraine. “The full-scale invasion in Ukraine has been ongoing for nearly four years, and I haven’t met a single person who doesn’t want it to end. “At the same time, it’s important to consider the terms on which any ceasefire might be declared - whether it would lead to a sustainable peace or simply set the stage for another escalation.” “As for my colleagues, everyone is focused on doing their work and fulfilling their responsibilities, because most of HALO’s staff are local residents from the regions most affected by explosive contamination. “No one is more motivated than they are to clear their own land.”

