Seven people have been killed in Kharkiv after Russian missiles strike Ukraine overnight

Two children are amongst the seven dead, the region's governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Mr Syniehubov said the missile damaged a five-storey residential building in Kharkiv.

"There should be a response from partners ​to these savage strikes against life," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia has not abandoned its attempts to destroy Ukraine's residential and critical infrastructure, and therefore support should continue," ​he said on Telegram, urging allies to continue the supply of air defence ​and weapons supplies.

Rescue workers continue to clear the rubble after seven ⁠residential apartment houses, commercial and administrative buildings, electricity distribution lines, and cars were ​damaged by the Russian attacks in Kharkiv, the governor said.