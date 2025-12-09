Ukraine will present its revised peace plan to Donald Trump’s top team on Tuesday following a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his European allies.

"The mood of the Americans, in principle, is for finding a compromise," he told reporters after a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

However, Mr Zelenskyy has long insisted Ukraine should not be forced to give up land and says his new 20-point plan can achieve peace without any territory being handed to the Kremlin.

Ukraine has faced increasing pressure from the United States in recent weeks to accept a plan that would see it cede large swathes of land to Russia in exchange for an end to fighting.

"Of course, there are complex issues related to the territory, and a compromise has not yet been found there."

He added Ukraine has no intention to give up land to Russia, despite pressure from the White House.

It comes as negotiations continue over freeing up nearly £100 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine’s war effort.

Alongside negotiations to end the war, The Times reports that around £100bn in frozen assets will be made available to Ukraine within days as European leaders seek to grant Zelenskyy leverage in negotiations.

The funds, which are frozen in European bank accounts, could be used to allow Ukraine to continue the fight against Putin for up to two more years or to fund reconstruction if a peace deal is agreed.

After the meeting of the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing', a senior Government source told The Times: “We are hopeful that a deal is going to be done in the next week or so.”

The move would include £8bn which is currently being held in UK bank accounts and would provide European leaders with reassurance amid fears Putin has the upper hand in peace talks.

Speaking during the meeting on Monday, Starmer insisted any ceasefire in Ukraine must be "just" and "lasting," telling the other leaders: "We are at a critical stage in the push for peace.

"The principles remain the same, we stand with Ukraine, and if there is to be a ceasefire, it needs to be a just and lasting ceasefire."