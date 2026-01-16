Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country 'will never be a stumbling block to peace.' Credit: Capital Pictures/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a response to US President Donald Trump's claims that Kyiv is holding up a potential peace with Moscow.

Speaking to Nato secretary Mark Rutte on Thursday, the Ukrainian leader highlighted Russia's "attempt to destroy Ukraine" with ongoing attacks was proof that Putin has no interest in stopping the war. "We also talked about diplomatic work with America. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace," Zelenskyy said. He added: "It is precisely Russian missiles, Russian 'Shaheds,' (drones) and Russia's attempt to destroy Ukraine that are clear evidence that Russia is not interested in agreements at all." The comments come a day after Trump put the blame on the Ukrainian president while Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two rumbles on. Asked about why US-led negotiations have not been able to bring an end to the war, he simply said: "Zelenskyy."

U.S President Donald Trump, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for a bilateral meeting at Mar-a-Lago, December 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Alamy

Moscow has been supportive of Trump's remarks, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "Here we can agree, it's really the case." Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said: "I think he's ready to make a deal." "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," he added. In a statement responding to Trump's claims, Peskov agreed: "President Putin and the Russian side remain open (to talks). The Russian position is well known. It is well known to the American negotiators, to President Trump, and to the leadership of the Kyiv regime."

President Donald Trump shakes Russia's President Vladimir Putin hand during a press conference in Alaska, August, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). Picture: Alamy

The Kremlin spokesperson also said Moscow would welcome White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for additional talks on Ukraine once a date for a visit is agreed. However, just hours before Trump's statement, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow was not interested in agreeing to a ceasefire, saying its leadership will hold out for a peace agreement that would end the war on their terms. This comes as Moscow's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said Russian troops captured more than 300 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in the first half of January and 6,640 square kilometres of territory last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov leave an annual news conference and call-in show at Gostinny Dvor, in Moscow, on Dec. 19, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy