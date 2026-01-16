'Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace,' insists Zelenskyy as he hits back at Trump over peace deal claims
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a response to US President Donald Trump's claims that Kyiv is holding up a potential peace with Moscow.
Speaking to Nato secretary Mark Rutte on Thursday, the Ukrainian leader highlighted Russia's "attempt to destroy Ukraine" with ongoing attacks was proof that Putin has no interest in stopping the war.
"We also talked about diplomatic work with America. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace," Zelenskyy said.
He added: "It is precisely Russian missiles, Russian 'Shaheds,' (drones) and Russia's attempt to destroy Ukraine that are clear evidence that Russia is not interested in agreements at all."
The comments come a day after Trump put the blame on the Ukrainian president while Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two rumbles on.
Asked about why US-led negotiations have not been able to bring an end to the war, he simply said: "Zelenskyy."
Moscow has been supportive of Trump's remarks, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "Here we can agree, it's really the case."
Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said: "I think he's ready to make a deal."
"I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," he added.
In a statement responding to Trump's claims, Peskov agreed: "President Putin and the Russian side remain open (to talks). The Russian position is well known. It is well known to the American negotiators, to President Trump, and to the leadership of the Kyiv regime."
The Kremlin spokesperson also said Moscow would welcome White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for additional talks on Ukraine once a date for a visit is agreed.
However, just hours before Trump's statement, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow was not interested in agreeing to a ceasefire, saying its leadership will hold out for a peace agreement that would end the war on their terms.
This comes as Moscow's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said Russian troops captured more than 300 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in the first half of January and 6,640 square kilometres of territory last year.
Russia currently controls about a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in March 2014. Since then, it has maintained its control over the region and supported pro-Russian separatist forces who also took over parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine.
Moscow wants Kyiv to withdraw its troops from parts of the Donetsk region that Russia does not control but has nevertheless claimed as its own. Meanwhile, Ukraine wants the fighting halted along the current frontlines and has rejected the idea of gifting territories to Russia.
During negotiations, the US has proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine pulls its troops back as talks have centred on security guarantees for Kyiv after a potential peace deal is agreed upon.
But European officials have warned that Putin is highly unlikely to accept some of the terms.
The negotiations have since been set back after Russia accused Ukraine last month of trying to target a residence of Putin in a drone attack, a claim which Kyiv has rejected.
As the conflict looks further away from being resolved, Zelenskyy has said he will declare a state of emergency for Ukraine's energy sector following Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure, with crews struggling to restore power and heating supplies, particularly in the capital.