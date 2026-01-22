US envoy Steve Witkoff has claimed negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine now boil down to just one issue.

Speaking during an appearance in Davos following Trump's landmark U-turn over Greenland, Mr Witkoff insisted that peace deal negotiations centre around one issue left to iron out.

The comments come ahead of Witkoff's upcoming trip to Moscow, where he's set to engage in talks with Vladimir Putin over a possible deal.

Answering questions on Thursday, Witkoff said a great deal of progress had been made, adding: "we're at the end now".

It comes as Vladimir Putin insisted he was considering Trump's Board of Peace membership offer, according to the Kremlin.

Insisting "we are going to get it done," Witkoff's comments come after US President Donald Trump dropped his threat of punitive 10 per cent trade tariffs on the UK and other European countries after announcing a “long-term deal” on Greenland.

