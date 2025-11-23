Marco Rubio hails 'productive' Ukraine peace process as Europe offers counter-proposals to US–Russia plan
The 28-point peace plan is said to have been negotiated by Steve Witkoff and Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has described today’s Ukraine peace discussions as "productive and meaningful”, as Washington begins adjusting its proposal following feedback from Kyiv.
Mr Rubio said the US delegation is now incorporating "some changes" to the existing 28-point framework after going through key elements “point by point” with Ukrainian officials.
US, Ukrainian and European counterparts are meeting in Geneva on Sunday to discuss Donald Trump’s peace plan.
Explaining the progress made, Mr Rubio said: “We have a very good work product that was already built on a foundation of input from all the relative parties involved here, and we were able to go through some of those items now, point by point.
He continued: "We're working through it, making some changes in the hopes of furthering narrowing the differences and getting closer to something that both Ukraine and obviously the United States are very comfortable with."
He stressed any final proposal still requires approval from President Trump, along with a response from Russia, but he was “comfortable” with the direction of talks.
The 28-point plan is said to have been negotiated by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process.
Downing Street confirmed that Sir Keir Starmer held a further call with Mr Trump today, their second in 24 hours, as the talks in Geneva continued.
A No 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister spoke to the president of the United States Donald Trump today. The leaders discussed various aspects of the high level discussions taking place in Geneva today on the US peace plan for Ukraine.
"They agreed that we all must work together at this critical moment to bring about a just and lasting peace. They agreed to keep in touch.”
Ukrainian presidential adviser Andrii Yermak echoed Rubio’s assessment, calling the talks “very productive”.
He said: "We have very good progress, and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace. Ukrainian people deserve and want this peace more than any more.”
Mr Yermak also said he expressed gratitude to the US and to President Trump - something the US leader had publicly complained was lacking earlier in the day
He confirmed Kyiv would continue working with European partners as negotiations develop.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he thought the US proposal may take into account the “Ukrainian vision” after meetings began, but Mr Trump railed against Kyiv in a social media post, saying its leaders had expressed “zero gratitude” for his country’s efforts.
The Ukrainian delegation said they had held their first meeting with Britain’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell and his French and German counterparts.
“There is now an understanding that the American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine’s national interests,” he said in a post on X.
Mr Trump did not mention the discussions in a post on Truth Social on Sunday about the “violent and terrible” Ukraine war.
“Ukraine ‘leadership’ has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia,” he wrote.
Sir Keir Starmer and other leaders have pushed back against the US-drafted plan for Ukraine, raising concerns about proposals to make Kyiv limit its armed forces and give up territory and its path to Nato membership.
They called Washington’s plan drawn up secretly with Moscow “a basis” that requires further work in a joint statement on Saturday.