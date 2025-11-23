The 28-point peace plan is said to have been negotiated by Steve Witkoff and Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process.

Ukrainian head of presidential administration Andriy Yermak, left, and US Secretary of state Marco Rubio, right, after their meeting. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has described today’s Ukraine peace discussions as "productive and meaningful”, as Washington begins adjusting its proposal following feedback from Kyiv.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Rubio said the US delegation is now incorporating "some changes" to the existing 28-point framework after going through key elements “point by point” with Ukrainian officials. US, Ukrainian and European counterparts are meeting in Geneva on Sunday to discuss Donald Trump’s peace plan. Explaining the progress made, Mr Rubio said: “We have a very good work product that was already built on a foundation of input from all the relative parties involved here, and we were able to go through some of those items now, point by point. He continued: "We're working through it, making some changes in the hopes of furthering narrowing the differences and getting closer to something that both Ukraine and obviously the United States are very comfortable with." Read More: Ukrainian drone strike hits power station near Moscow, causing major fire Read More: Officials gather in Geneva for Ukraine peace plan talks as Trump declares it is 'not his final offer' He stressed any final proposal still requires approval from President Trump, along with a response from Russia, but he was “comfortable” with the direction of talks. The 28-point plan is said to have been negotiated by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process.

US Secretary of state Marco Rubio, second left, Ukrainian head of presidential administration Andriy Yermak, second right, at the beginning of their talks with the Ukrainian delegation at the US Permanent Mission in Geneva. Picture: Alamy

Downing Street confirmed that Sir Keir Starmer held a further call with Mr Trump today, their second in 24 hours, as the talks in Geneva continued. A No 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister spoke to the president of the United States Donald Trump today. The leaders discussed various aspects of the high level discussions taking place in Geneva today on the US peace plan for Ukraine. "They agreed that we all must work together at this critical moment to bring about a just and lasting peace. They agreed to keep in touch.” Ukrainian presidential adviser Andrii Yermak echoed Rubio’s assessment, calling the talks “very productive”. He said: "We have very good progress, and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace. Ukrainian people deserve and want this peace more than any more.” Mr Yermak also said he expressed gratitude to the US and to President Trump - something the US leader had publicly complained was lacking earlier in the day He confirmed Kyiv would continue working with European partners as negotiations develop.