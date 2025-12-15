'We're closer now than ever' to Ukraine peace, says Trump
US President Donald Trump said "we're closer now than we have ever been" to Ukraine peace after speaking to European leaders.
Listen to this article
While taking part in a medal presentation ceremony, Mr Trump said: "I think we're closer now than we have been ever" to peace in Ukraine.
"We had a very good conversation an hour ago with the European leaders involving the war with Russia and Ukraine.
"We had a very good discussion, things are seemingly going well but we've been saying that for a long time."
Read more: Trump blames Rob Reiner's murder on 'incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Read more:Ukraine abandons ambitions to join NATO as latest peace talks get underway
It comes as European leaders met for the latest round of peace talks in Berlin.
His US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks about Ukraine with its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.
Mr Trump said the talks with his Ukraine, as well as the leaders of Germany, Italy, Finland, France, the UK, Poland, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands NATO over a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war were "good."
"We're having tremendous support from European leaders, they want to get it ended also," Mr Trump added.
"At this moment, Russia wants to get it ended. The problem is, they all want to get it ended and then all of a sudden they won't.
"We have to get them on the same page but I think that's working... a very good talk."
This is a breaking story.