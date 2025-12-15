US President Donald Trump said "we're closer now than we have ever been" to Ukraine peace after speaking to European leaders.

While taking part in a medal presentation ceremony, Mr Trump said: "I think we're closer now than we have been ever" to peace in Ukraine.

"We had a very good conversation an hour ago with the European leaders involving the war with Russia and Ukraine.

"We had a very good discussion, things are seemingly going well but we've been saying that for a long time."

Read more: Trump blames Rob Reiner's murder on 'incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Read more:Ukraine abandons ambitions to join NATO as latest peace talks get underway