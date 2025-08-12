US President Donald Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has revealed that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Anchorage, Alaska.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the two world leaders would be meeting in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, on Friday. "President Trump is determined to try and end this war and stop the killing," she insisted. "As the president has said over and over again, his strong preference will always be for peace and partnership whenever those outcomes can be achieved. "There is no leader in the world right now who has been more committed to preventing wars or ending them than President Trump."

President Donald Trump holds a signed trilateral agreement during a ceremony with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the State Dining Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy

President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy

"There’s some swapping, it’s quite complicated," Trump said, as he took questions from the media on the subject of peace talks. "There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both." The Oval Office display saw Trump confirm the long-awaited meeting - just days after special envoy Steve Witkoff visited the Kremlin to discuss a potential ceasefire. If the proposals go ahead, it would mark the first meeting between a Russian and US leader since Putin met with Joe Biden in Geneva, in June 2021. The announcement comes as JD Vance met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, insisting the UK was on a "very dark path" towards losing free speech. Mr Vance landed with his wife Usha and their three children in London before heading to Chevening, the Foreign Secretary's 17th Century estate in Kent. The Vice President added that the West is "censoring rather than engaging" with opposing opinions.

Within an hour of the Armenia-Azerbaijan press conference finishing, Mr Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to reveal further details - including that his meeting with the Russian leader would take place in Alaska next Friday. Picture: Truth Social

"I believe Putin and Zelenskyy both want peace," Trump insisted on Friday, when asked whether a ceasefire was possible in Ukraine. Trump also went on to claim that his mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the "sixth" conflict he has averted since he came to power. Speaking at length about his peacekeeping achievements, Trump added: "It could have been a world war - I stopped that." "If I didn't come along, with a talented group of people... I think Russia-Ukraine would have had a very high degree [of being] even a world war." The US President's claim triggered a flurry of questions from the media on the potential of being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

President Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Friday marked day 200 of Donald Trump's presidency, with the leader asked whether he believed peace was possible. "We have a shot at it," the US President insisted. Asked whether he was waiting on the date of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement in the hopes of receiving such an award, Trump said that he was of "certain persuasion" that meant "no matter what I do, I won't get it". However the US President went on to add that he "loves saving lives". "When I came [to power], I said 'this thing is really bad'," Trump added of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The comments from Trump come as David Lammy and JD Vance discussed matters of international interest during the VP's family holiday to England on Friday.

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC