Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied Russia’s claim it launched an attack on Vladimir Putin’s state residence overnight - while Donald Trump has held a ‘positive’ phone call with the Russian leader.

Mr Zelenskyy has blasted allegations as “dangerous” and a “lie” aimed at undermining progress Ukraine has made in talks with the US.

It comes after Moscow claimed Putin’s official presidential residence was targeted in a drone strike on Sunday night.

"Another lie from the Russian Federation. Of course, we had a meeting with Trump yesterday. And of course, for the Russians, if there is no scandal between us and America, and we are making progress, for them it is a failure. Because they do not want to end this war,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He added:“They can only end it through pressure on them. Well, I am sure they were looking for reasons for this. To be honest, yesterday I was still expecting some rhetoric. You see, they are going further.

“Now, with their statement that some of their residences were attacked, they are simply preparing, I am sure, preparing, in principle, the ground for strikes, probably on the capital and probably on government buildings.”

