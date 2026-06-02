After more than four years of full‑scale war, with exhaustion biting across society but especially among the million‑plus Ukrainians who have served through Europe’s harshest fighting since World War II, Kyiv is redesigning everyday service so the state’s promises are as real as its orders.

Early waves of volunteers helped Ukraine survive the initial onslaught of Russia’s full‑scale invasion in 2022, but as the war has stretched, the harder task has been sustaining an enlarged force now holding brutal, often static frontlines.

If you want people to fight for you, you have to show you will keep your side of the bargain. In Ukraine, that promise is no longer just a speech from a podium or buried in military HR directives; it sits on the phones of over a million service members as a simple app. Ukraine has quietly focused on the core covenant of any democracy at war: if you call citizens to fight, you owe them a service life that is legible, fair and navigable, even at the front.

For years, Ukrainian soldiers were trapped in a world every veteran recognises: paper files, long queues, arbitrary decisions on leave or transfers, and a sense that once in, you disappeared into the system. The Army+ application, launched in late 2024 and updated continuously since, is an attempt to demolish that world. It turns more than fifty routine interactions with the state – from leave and pay claims to medical referrals, document requests, changes of duty station and discharge – into standardised digital workflows that can be filed and tracked.

Requests carry electronic signatures, follow clear templates, and generate notifications as they move through the chain of command. Instead of wondering whether a form was lost, a soldier can see who has it, what they decided, and when they responded, or failed to. In peacetime, Army+ would look like a cutting-edge HR and welfare portal; in wartime, with units stretched across dispersed and dangerous operations, it is a key interface through which a soldier experiences the state’s obligations to them.

This is not simply a tech novelty; it is a moral choice about how a democracy treats those it asks to fight. Information feeds and short video explainers set out benefits, procedures, and typical problem cases in plain language, so rights are more than rumours.

Built‑in training courses on cyber-defence, drone use, mental health or financial literacy recognise that professional competence and basic welfare are part of the same duty of care.

Even small things matter: integrated discounts on fuel, groceries, clothing, medicines or transport for soldiers and their families signal that the state understands the cost of service reaches far beyond the front line.

Transfers have been one of the most contentious parts of wartime service: for exhausted long‑serving personnel, the old paper system made moving units feel almost impossible, while commanders feared losing control of combat strength.

Army+ is a serious attempt to navigate that dilemma, turning transfers that once took months through opaque channels open to arbitrary discretion into requests handled under clear time rules, with many categories requiring a decision within days and reasons for any rejection. Commanders still retain authority, but digital workflows give frontline soldiers a realistic way to seek fair transfers while preserving the basic discipline any army at war depends upon.

Ukraine’s approach is unfolding in brutally hard conditions. Some 200,000 soldiers are estimated to be absent without leave, while mobilisation has fuelled resentment and fear in parts of society as frontline units absorb further losses. The absence of a clear demobilisation horizon, even after years of service, deepens that strain and helps explain why some feel they have no choice but to step away.

None of this disappears because an app exists. War’s fear and dread cannot be wished away, nor should they because they are what keeps democracies honest about the costs they are imposing.

But for a country facing an existential war of foreign aggression, and a population still determined to resist, tools like Army+ are a good‑faith attempt to make unavoidably hard choices more rule‑bound, transparent and humane, starting with supporting those already carrying the burden of defence.

While Europe ponders whether and how to mobilise more people, Ukraine’s experience shows that better supporting those already serving is just as essential. The deeper lesson from Ukraine is that in a long war, keeping experienced soldiers in the fight, and bolstering their families to bear extended deployments, depends on whether the state can prove that service will not mean being abandoned to an indifferent 1980s‑era bureaucracy.

Democracies that may soon ask their citizens to accept tougher commitments in a turbulent world should start by studying Ukraine’s most overlooked innovation: redesigning service life so that the state’s obligations are as visible and enforceable as the orders it gives.

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Matthew B. Arnold is Programme Director of LSE IDEAS’ Democratic Resilience in a New Age of War programme. Viktoriia Roller is Head of the Analytical Unit, Defence Policy Sector at Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO). Khrystyna Zhyvogliad is a Senior Defence Policy Analyst at BRDO.

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