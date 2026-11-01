Ukrainian air alert app gives hoax radiation warning for Kyiv after 'cyber-attack'
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Ukraine's air raid alert app has reportedly been hacked after a message showed that Kyiv was subject to a radiation threat, the nation's air force has said.
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A message on the Ukrainian Air Force's Telegram channel read: "The Air Alarm application has probably been subjected to hostile interference. There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel."
The series of hoax alerts began at around 10.47pm local time (8.47pm GMT), with the first reading: "Radiation threat. Radiation threat declared in Kyiv".
A subsequent alert, written in Russian, came at 10.48pm (8.48pm GMT), which read: "Hi! There will be a nuclear alert across Ukrainian. Don't worry, it's Oreshnik flying".
A third alert, at 10.48pm local time, again in Ukrainian, read: "Chemical threat. There is a threat of a chemical attack on Kyiv. Don't go outside."
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The fourth alert at 10.49pm local time said: "Street fighting threat. Street fighting is taking place in Kyiv. Don't go outside."
Shortly after the threats, a series of all-clear messages were sent for each of the threats.
Due to the message on the Air Alert app, loudspeaker hazard alerts were sounded across the Lviv region.
The Ukrainian Central Intelligence Agency also told residents to confirm any alerts through other sources of information.
Later on Sunday, the governor of Vinnytsia oblast, Natalya Zabolotna, said that the app had been subject to a cyberattack.
Ms Zabolotna advised residents not to click the link attached to the alrert.