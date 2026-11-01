Ukraine's air raid alert app has reportedly been hacked after a message showed that Kyiv was subject to a radiation threat, the nation's air force has said.

A message on the Ukrainian Air Force's Telegram channel read: "The Air Alarm application has probably been subjected to hostile interference. There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel."

The series of hoax alerts began at around 10.47pm local time (8.47pm GMT), with the first reading: "Radiation threat. Radiation threat declared in Kyiv".

A subsequent alert, written in Russian, came at 10.48pm (8.48pm GMT), which read: "Hi! There will be a nuclear alert across Ukrainian. Don't worry, it's Oreshnik flying".

A third alert, at 10.48pm local time, again in Ukrainian, read: "Chemical threat. There is a threat of a chemical attack on Kyiv. Don't go outside."

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