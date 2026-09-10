Mighty Convoy, a non-profit founded by four friends, buys second-hand ambulances and 4x4 pick-up trucks, fills them with humanitarian supplies and drives them to Ukraine

The need for ambulances, pick-up trucks and medical supplies remains 'overwhelming'. Picture: Sally Brake / LBC

By Alice Padgett

British volunteers are driving ambulances and pick-up trucks packed with aid from London to Ukraine - delivering vehicles directly to medics and military evacuation teams working close to the front line.

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Uliana Kovalyshyn Ukraine co-ordinator for charity Mighty Convoy, said the journeys offer more than emergency supplies to a country now more than four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion. "I don't want someone think Mighty Convoy is just organisation who delivered aid," she said. "They also delivered good emotions - hope." Mighty Convoy, a non-profit founded by four friends, buys second-hand ambulances and 4x4 pick-up trucks, fills them with humanitarian supplies and drives them to Ukraine. Working with the Christian Medical Association Ukraine and the International Christian Medical and Dental Association in the UK, it sends vehicles to areas where they are most needed. Simon Brake, co-founder of Mighty Convoy, described the journey: "As you enter Ukraine, you move from motorways to smaller A and B roads, going through villages and towns. The people used to wave and cheer a little in the first couple of years but they are less excited these days. "The most striking sights are the gleaming golden and silver domes of the churches and the freshly dug graves and fluttering flags in the adjoining the graveyards." Read More: Britain to call veterans back into uniform in huge war mobilisation drill as Russia threat grows Read More: Russia 'deliberately' channelling migrants towards Europe in bid to 'make trouble', says former MI6 chief

"I know I am taking part in something that is helping save lives on the front lines and give hope to our Ukrainian friends and allies". Picture: Mighty Convoy

This comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged support to Ukraine, including agreeing to declassify blueprints for British-made components for the Scalp missile, a version of the Storm Shadow that has already been used to hit targets in Russia. The decision to declassify the blueprints has drawn strong condemnation from Russia, with Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it would add “fuel to the fire” of the conflict. Mr Brake added: "To me, leading Mighty Convoy means that I know I am taking part in something that is helping save lives on the front lines and give hope to our Ukrainian friends and allies."

Volunteers pack a truck bound for Ukraine. Picture: Mighty Convoy, YouTube

Mighty Convoy founder Simon Brake driving an ambulance as it departed for Ukraine. Picture: Sally Brake

"For us to know that people still think about us and care about us, it’s very important," Ms Kovalyshyn said. She recalled one young medic, aged under 30, who collected a vehicle and paramedic backpack before returning to her position. Usually, the charity ask recipients to provide a video of the donation to share with volunteer drivers. They didn't hear from her. Then, two days later, the medic sent Ms Kovalyshyn a video from hospital after being attacked. She said her leg had been badly injured, she could not move one hand, and the backpack had been destroyed while the vehicle was damaged.

An ambulance filled with backpacks containing aid - similar to the one the young medic collected. Picture: Mighty Convoy, YouTube

Ms Kovalyshyn said the message was heartbreaking because the medic was apologising for being unable to provide an update while recovering from an attack. "It was like, oh my God - really? You defend us, you were attacked, and you're worried about not making video for me.” She said the stories are passed back to the British drivers whenever possible, showing them the direct difference their journey and donations can make. "It's an honour to speak to people who want to help us. It's because of them we’re still standing here."

The aftermath after a Russian air strike on Lviv on July 30. Picture: Alamy

When the convoy arrives in Lviv, Ms Kovalyshyn said the team tries to give drivers a glimpse of daily life in Ukraine before arranging for vehicles to be handed directly to military units or evacuation teams. The recipients have already sent requests for ambulances and other vehicles, she said, with charities working through strict paperwork and logistics before aid is distributed. But the need is relentless. Ms Kovalyshyn said a single drone can destroy a vehicle, while the “kill zone” now stretches to around 30 kilometres, leaving supply routes increasingly dangerous. Now based in Kyiv after moving from Lviv, Ms Kovalyshyn said daily life in the Ukrainian capital has become increasingly difficult amid repeated Russian attacks.

Local residents react outside a residential building after a Russian strike in Lviv. Picture: Getty