Ukraine has sent Russia an offer suggesting they both halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea, a source said, after mounting strikes on vessels and ports there raised fears over global food supplies.

The offer to suspend attacks was transmitted by Kyiv via a third party, and Ukraine was still waiting for a response, the source who is familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Both Russia and Ukraine, major players in the world agriculture market, have accused each other of intensified attacks on vessels used for exports.

Kyiv was forced to turn to alternative shipment routes whenmany shipowners halted stops at ports in late July in the southern region of Odesa —a key hub for grain exports - wary after Russian strikes on dozens of ships.

For its part, Russia had to suspend operations at all three terminals at its Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on Wednesday and Thursday after a Ukrainian attack, and will have to cut its grain exports further.

The Kremlin and Russian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for commenton the report of Ukraine's offer.

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