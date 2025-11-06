Ukraine was bombarded with a “massive” Russian drone strike overnight, leaving at least eight people injured.

At least 135 Russian drones and missiles were fired at the under-siege nation in the early hours of Thursday morning, with at least 108 shot down by Ukraine’s air defences.

The Kremlin launched attacks on 13 different locations, with some 27 drones hitting their target, Ukraine said.

Officials said: "The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Read more: Russian stealth submarine trailed by Royal Navy ship in English Channel after damaged ship forced to surface

Read more: Russian strikes leave at least three dead and ten injured in Ukraine