Ukraine hit with 'massive' wave of drone strikes as Putin hints Russia could restart nuclear missile testing
The Kremlin launched attacks on 13 different locations, with some 27 drones hitting their target, Ukraine said.
Ukraine was bombarded with a “massive” Russian drone strike overnight, leaving at least eight people injured.
Listen to this article
At least 135 Russian drones and missiles were fired at the under-siege nation in the early hours of Thursday morning, with at least 108 shot down by Ukraine’s air defences.
The Kremlin launched attacks on 13 different locations, with some 27 drones hitting their target, Ukraine said.
Officials said: "The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."
Read more: Russian stealth submarine trailed by Royal Navy ship in English Channel after damaged ship forced to surface
Read more: Russian strikes leave at least three dead and ten injured in Ukraine
It comes as Vladimir Putin hinted his country could begin testing nuclear missiles again, just days after Donald Trump ordered his military to do the same.
Speaking to members of the security council, Putin said: "If the US... conducts such tests, then Russia must also take appropriate retaliatory steps."
Russian Defence Minister, Andrey Belousov, said testing would be an "appropriate response" to the United States beginning nuclear tests for the first time in nearly three decades.
Following the meeting, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed discussions on nuclear testing will begin soon, noting it’s important to "understand the intentions" of the US.
It comes as the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that recent Russian strikes are affecting Ukraine's "nuclear safety and security" as Kyiv claims Russia's attacks on key energy infrastructure bear the "hallmarks of nuclear terrorism".
The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Putin's forces are carrying out "targeted strikes" on power substations supplying energy to nuclear power plants across Ukraine.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also condemned the attacks, confirming after a field visit that the strikes affected Ukraine's "nuclear safety and security".