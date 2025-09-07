A baby was among three people killed in Kyiv as Russia launched the 'largest aerial attack' of the war so far overnight. Picture: President of Ukraine / X

By Rebecca Henrys

A baby is among three people killed in Kyiv as Russia launched the 'largest aerial attack' of the war so far overnight.

Russia launched more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, including 4 ballistic missiles, with drones crossing the border between Ukraine and Belarus, in an attack on 'many regions'. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv was damaged when it caught fire during the attack, and, residential buildings in the capital were destroyed. Elsewhere in the country, more than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed in Safonivka, and another one in the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was also hit in Odesa. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack, calling it a "deliberate crime" and a "prolongation of the war". Read more: Brit clearing landmines in Ukraine speaks of 'privilege' of helping war-torn communities Read more: Trump hints at tough response to Putin as Russian leader claims Ukraine war 'nearing end'

A baby was among three people killed in Kyiv as Russia launched the 'largest aerial attack' of the war so far overnight. Picture: President of Ukraine / X

He said: "Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. It has been repeatedly said in Washington that sanctions will follow a refusal to talk. "We must implement everything that was agreed in Paris. "We also count on the implementation of all the agreements to strengthen our air defense. Every additional system saves civilians from these vile strikes. "The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop the killings – all that is needed is political will. I thank everyone who is helping." Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, has called the attack on the government building a "serious escalation" at a time when the world works towards peace. "This alone is a serious escalation," he said. "The greatest cynicism is that these brutal attacks come just as President Trump makes every effort to achieve peace." He added that Putin "rejects diplomacy and escalates terror."

