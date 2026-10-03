Driving the shift in policy, Zelenskyy said, was Putin's desire to appear strong at a time when his military was losing ground

Plumes of smoke rise from fires (right) at an oil refinery in Moscow. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries in response to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed to force people to abandon Kyiv and other cities, but will not target civilians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

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Ukrainian intelligence has obtained documents showing that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had issued a "new doctrine" of military attacks on a much broader range of civilian targets ahead of this winter, Zelenskyy said. "We saw documents and we know that they allow them attack infrastructure ... logistics ... roads, schools, hospitals, to pressure people to leave the capital, leave different cities," Zelenskyy said. "This is the goal of the operation." Driving the shift in policy, Zelenskyy said, was Putin's desire to appear strong at a time when his military was losing ground in a key frontline region and sustaining higher levels of casualties. The Kremlin was not available to comment on Saturday. But in a statement urging foreign nationals to leave Kyiv, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would continue to systematically hit targets in what it said were retaliatory strikes for Ukrainian attacks on Russia in recent months. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians. Read More: Inside Ukraine’s blackouts: Solar power kits become lifeline as Putin's attacks leave families without power, water and heat Read More: Ukrainian children as young as seven 'forced to play Russian wargames' in summer camps

Smoke and flames rise from an oil refinery in Samara, Russia. Picture: Reuters

Zelenskyy said an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, code-named "Vivaldi", had recaptured around 140 sq km (54 sq miles) of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which Russia has said it must control in its entirety as a condition for any peace deal. In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump's administration has sought to revive talks to end the four-year-old conflict – Europe's bloodiest since World War Two. The US leader last month urged Ukraine to refrain from hitting Russian oil installations, saying that was sending global diesel prices surging. But Zelenskyy, speaking as air raid sirens blared outside the gilded halls of the presidential offices, said he had received no indications from Russia that Putin was interested in peace talks, or discussing a ceasefire on energy infrastructure. Over the past week, the Ukrainian capital has come under persistent attack by Russian drones and missiles targeting energy and telecoms assets, road and rail infrastructure. For the first time, Russia has targeted the bridges across the Dnipro river connecting east and west Kyiv. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would respond to the change in tactics by Moscow, but would not respond in kind by targeting civilian infrastructure indiscriminately.

Flame and smoke is seen rising from Moscow's oil refinery in the south east of the city. Picture: Alamy