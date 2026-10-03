Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes
Driving the shift in policy, Zelenskyy said, was Putin's desire to appear strong at a time when his military was losing ground
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries in response to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed to force people to abandon Kyiv and other cities, but will not target civilians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Listen to this article
Ukrainian intelligence has obtained documents showing that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had issued a "new doctrine" of military attacks on a much broader range of civilian targets ahead of this winter, Zelenskyy said.
"We saw documents and we know that they allow them attack infrastructure ... logistics ... roads, schools, hospitals, to pressure people to leave the capital, leave different cities," Zelenskyy said.
"This is the goal of the operation."
Driving the shift in policy, Zelenskyy said, was Putin's desire to appear strong at a time when his military was losing ground in a key frontline region and sustaining higher levels of casualties.
The Kremlin was not available to comment on Saturday. But in a statement urging foreign nationals to leave Kyiv, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would continue to systematically hit targets in what it said were retaliatory strikes for Ukrainian attacks on Russia in recent months.
Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.
Read More: Inside Ukraine’s blackouts: Solar power kits become lifeline as Putin's attacks leave families without power, water and heat
Read More: Ukrainian children as young as seven 'forced to play Russian wargames' in summer camps
Zelenskyy said an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, code-named "Vivaldi", had recaptured around 140 sq km (54 sq miles) of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which Russia has said it must control in its entirety as a condition for any peace deal.
In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump's administration has sought to revive talks to end the four-year-old conflict – Europe's bloodiest since World War Two.
The US leader last month urged Ukraine to refrain from hitting Russian oil installations, saying that was sending global diesel prices surging.
But Zelenskyy, speaking as air raid sirens blared outside the gilded halls of the presidential offices, said he had received no indications from Russia that Putin was interested in peace talks, or discussing a ceasefire on energy infrastructure.
Over the past week, the Ukrainian capital has come under persistent attack by Russian drones and missiles targeting energy and telecoms assets, road and rail infrastructure.
For the first time, Russia has targeted the bridges across the Dnipro river connecting east and west Kyiv.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine would respond to the change in tactics by Moscow, but would not respond in kind by targeting civilian infrastructure indiscriminately.
"We have to respond in any way (we can). With their attacks on our energy, we have to respond on their energy. First of all, oil refiners: what gives money to them for this war," Zelenskyy said in English.
"But we will not respond, of course, just like them, on any civilian objects."
After the Trump administration invited Putin to attend a G20 summit in Miami in December and discussed business deals with Russian envoys, Zelenskyy urged Washington not to normalise relations with Russia before ensuring a return to peace.
Zelenskyy said he would be happy to meet Putin for peace talks at the G20, but he warned the US not to believe in "illusions" that Russia would end hostilities if it gained control of Donbas.
"It's not fair just to normalise," said Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark black T-shirt and military-style jacket.
Any resumption of economic and diplomatic ties with the West had to be in return for peace, he said: "Because peace is more important than any kind of economy."
While the US has proposed a resumption of trilateral talks in the coming weeks in the UAE, Zelenskyy noted that an exact date and location for the technical-level conversations had not been set.
Ukrainian officials warn that Russia has stockpiled hundreds of ballistic missiles ahead of an expected winter onslaught against electricity and water infrastructure.
Last winter, the worst of the war, Russian strikes left swathes of the country without electricity and heating for days at a time.