Ukraine has said it struck a ship “loaded with Iranian weapons” in a Russian port on Thursday, hours before Vladimir Putin sits down for face-to-face talks with Donald Trump.

The Olya Port is central for transporting Iranian weapons to Russian forces, despite sitting more than 500 miles from the frontline.

The state has provided ballistic missiles and thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones to Russia’s war effort.

Iran has been a key Kremlin ally since Putin launched his invasion more than three years ago.

Kyiv says the strikes targeted a key logistical hub for “Iranian-made weapons” being used by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The strike comes as part of a broader effort by Ukraine’s special forces to damage Russia’s ability to produce weapons, missiles and drones, the General Staff said.

It comes ahead of crunch face-to-face talks between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump today.

Ukraine is fighting for the same values as the Allies did in the Second World War, Sir Keir Starmer has said ahead of the summit in Alaska.

The Prime Minister addressed a reception to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which celebrated the Allies’ defeat of Japan.

Speaking in Downing Street, Sir Keir said: "I sat on this terrace this very morning with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, who is fighting for the same values as we were fighting for. And so when we say never forget, we must pass on the stories of those who have gone before us."

It came as US President Donald Trump suggested European leaders could be invited to a second meeting if the summit is successful, which could pave the way to peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at the summit which could see the drawing up of peace terms for Ukraine.

Sir Keir and Mr Trump have spoken optimistically about a potential ceasefire, including at a virtual meeting of Ukrainian allies on Wednesday.