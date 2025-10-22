It comes as six people were killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday, including children.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Donald Trump’s call to end the Russia-Ukraine war at the current frontlines is “a good compromise.”

It comes after a heated meeting between the two leaders, which saw Mr Trump demand Ukraine agree to “stay where we stay and begin conversation.” However, Mr Zelenskyy, who is visiting Nordic countries today, said he doubted Vladimir Putin would agree to the plan. “I think that was a good compromise, but I’m not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the [US] president.” Read more: Children among six killed in Ukraine after Russian missile and drone attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump in DC. Picture: Getty

A meeting between Mr Trump and the Russian leader in Budapest has been put on hold as Ukraine’s European allies push for a ceasefire without any territorial concessions. Six people were killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday, including children. Ukraine's energy minister said a "massive combined overnight attack" on Ukraine's energy infrastructure was still under way early on Wednesday - the latest in Russia's effort to cripple the country's energy system before winter. "As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin assessing the consequences of the attack and carrying out repair work," the minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, said in a statement.

Children among six killed in Kyiv after Russian missile and drone attack. Picture: @ZelenskyyUa