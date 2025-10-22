Trump’s plan to end Ukraine war at current frontlines is a ‘good compromise', Zelenskyy says
It comes as six people were killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday, including children.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Donald Trump’s call to end the Russia-Ukraine war at the current frontlines is “a good compromise.”
It comes after a heated meeting between the two leaders, which saw Mr Trump demand Ukraine agree to “stay where we stay and begin conversation.”
However, Mr Zelenskyy, who is visiting Nordic countries today, said he doubted Vladimir Putin would agree to the plan.
“I think that was a good compromise, but I’m not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the [US] president.”
A meeting between Mr Trump and the Russian leader in Budapest has been put on hold as Ukraine’s European allies push for a ceasefire without any territorial concessions.
Ukraine's energy minister said a "massive combined overnight attack" on Ukraine's energy infrastructure was still under way early on Wednesday - the latest in Russia's effort to cripple the country's energy system before winter.
"As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin assessing the consequences of the attack and carrying out repair work," the minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, said in a statement.
In the Kyiv region, rescuers discovered the bodies of three people - including two children - after a strike set a private house on fire in the village of Pohreby, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.
According to Mr Kalashnyk, the victims were a woman and her two daughters - an infant of six months and a 12-year-old girl.
"Their bodies were found at the site of the fire," the governor said.
"This is a tragedy for the entire community, for the Kyiv region, and for the country."
Two more people were found dead in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, where emergency services rescued 10 people after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-storey residential building, local authorities said.
The attack also blew out windows of a medical facility and debris was found at another residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel.