A trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US will take place in November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US will take place in November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

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The Ukrainian leader made the announcement on social media on Sunday evening, in which he also spoke of "very slow" progress being made on unlocking missile supplies to Kyiv. He added that any negotiations surrounding the issue of territory should only be discussed by the three leaders. Zelenskyy wrote a series of posts on X in which he said: "First, we are not exchanging anything for anything. Read more: Russia 'using fishing trawlers to map undersea cables in UK waters' Read more: Melania Trump secures ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for blockaded town 'on brink of disaster', White House claims

Zelenskyy answers media questions before his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"We are ready for discussions. If it is the territorial issue, then it must be discussed at the level of leaders. Other issues – at the level of technical groups. "So all of this can be discussed in November." He also reaffirmed that his military's access to Starshield systems and US intelligence sharing have now been fully restored. On Saturday, Elon Musk accused Ukraine of violating the satellite system by using it for "offensive drone strikes to kill people". Included in the five X posts, Zelenskyy also wrote: "Our security guarantees are our security guarantees. They cannot be dictated by the Russian side.

Zelenslyy and Trump have endured a turbulent relationship of late. Picture: Sebastian Goll/Alamy

"Restrictions on our army and Ukraine’s neutrality are not up for discussion. The territorial issue is a red line that can only be discussed at the level of leaders. "The Americans have long been raising the issue of exchanging territories – they call it 'land swaps.' There are also other formats and proposals for discussion." But the leader also conceded that progress on Ukraine getting missiles for Patriot systems were "moving very slowly"

The news comes two days after the White House said Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine , localised to a blockaded city near the front line. The two nations countries reportedly agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Russian-occupied Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and get ready for a civilian evacuation through a safe passageway, beginning on October 29.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff during their meeting this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy