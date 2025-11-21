The 28-point plan would see Ukraine forced to hand over large swathes of land to Russia

By Henry Moore

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised he will not betray Ukraine’s interests after being presented with a 28-point peace plan by the United States.

The Ukrainian president warned the next week will be difficult for his country as he said Ukraine risks losing a “key partner” over Donald Trump’s insistence Kyiv make concessions to find peace with Russia. It comes after reports emerged that Mr Trump expects Ukraine to agree to the plan by Thanksgiving. The peace proposal, drawn up by US special envoy Pete Witkoff and his Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev, would see Ukraine pushed into leasing part of its territory to Russia in exchange for cash. Read more: Zelenskyy to hold talks with Trump after US proposes new Russia-Ukraine peace plan

Washington and Moscow have been secretly hammering out the terms of the 28-point proposal inspired by the Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by Mr Trump in October. The plan, revealed after a series of secret talks between US and Russian officials, would see Kyiv hand over control of the eastern Donbas region but keep legal ownership of the land. The agreement would also force Ukraine to hand back any US weapons it has been given since 2022 and cut the size of its army in half. Russia, meanwhile, will only be told it is “expected” not to invade its neighbours in the future.

The American side presented points of a plan to end the war—their vision. I outlined our key principles. We agreed that our teams will work on the points to ensure it’s all genuine.



We're geared up for clear and honest work—Ukraine, the U.S., our European and global partners. pic.twitter.com/DscaCBg4vW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 20, 2025

Speaking in a video statement on Friday, Mr Zelenskyy vowed to fight Russia’s attempts to blame a lack of peace on Ukraine. "This is one of the hardest moments in our history," he said. "The pressure on Ukraine today is among the heaviest we have ever faced. Currently, Ukraine may be facing an extremely difficult decision. "Either a loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either accepting a complicated list of 28 demands or enduring an extremely harsh winter, the harshest yet, with all the risks that follow.

