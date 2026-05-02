Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub of Tuapse again as fears of environmental disaster mount
Billowing clouds of black smoke and reports of 'black rain' continue as concern grows over the impact of the drone attacks
Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse for the fourth time in 16 days, with reports of toxic smoke and oil leaking into the sea causing growing concern.
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The strike on the refinery was confirmed by Ukraine's SBU security service, who called the Tuapse "an important production complex" involved in the exporting of Russian oil.
USB reports state a fire broke out following the drone attack, and billowing clouds of black smoke could be seen emerging from the site.
No injuries have been reported.
The Tuapse Oil Refinery is the only on the Black Sea coast and can produce almost 12 million tonnes of oil a year at full capacity.
The refinery was first struck by Ukraine on April 16th, causing a two-day fire.
Four days later, it was hit again. The second attack caused a fire that lasted a further five days, which reportedly released toxic chemicals into the local environment.
Locals report 'black rain' containing toxic substances have left cars and streets nearby blanketed in an oily substance.
There is also concern over potential oil leaks into the Black Sea.
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A third strike hit the refinery on the 28th, with some outlets reporting that residents of the local town have since been evacuated.
The continued attacks aim "to inflict serious damage on the Russian economy", say the USB.
"Such special operations [like the one on Tuapse] reduce the ability of the Russian Federation to continue the war against Ukraine. This work will continue in the future."
The SBU also claim responsibility for similar strikes on facilities in Perm, one of Russia's largest oil refineries.
It follows reports that Russia launched more than 400 drones at Ukraine in a daytime attack, injuring 10 in Ternopil.
Ukraine's air force said the attack took place between 8am and 3:30pm local time.
Around 388 dones were downed or neutralised, say reports.
Russian drones also struck the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Friday night, injuring 20 and damaging infrastructure.