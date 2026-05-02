Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse for the fourth time in 16 days, with reports of toxic smoke and oil leaking into the sea causing growing concern.

The strike on the refinery was confirmed by Ukraine's SBU security service, who called the Tuapse "an important production complex" involved in the exporting of Russian oil.

USB reports state a fire broke out following the drone attack, and billowing clouds of black smoke could be seen emerging from the site.

No injuries have been reported.

The Tuapse Oil Refinery is the only on the Black Sea coast and can produce almost 12 million tonnes of oil a year at full capacity.

The refinery was first struck by Ukraine on April 16th, causing a two-day fire.

Four days later, it was hit again. The second attack caused a fire that lasted a further five days, which reportedly released toxic chemicals into the local environment.

Locals report 'black rain' containing toxic substances have left cars and streets nearby blanketed in an oily substance.

There is also concern over potential oil leaks into the Black Sea.

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