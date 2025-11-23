Ukrainian drones have hit a major heat and power station in the Moscow region, starting a fire and forcing Russia to rely on backup power generators, according to Russian reports.

Ukrainian drones struck the Shatura Power Station, about 120 km (75 miles) east of the Kremlin, on Sunday, Moscow region governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said.

Following the attack, a major fire broke out, forcing backup power to be switched on and mobile heating units to be deployed, according to Mr Vorobyov.

Unverified video footage on Telegram showed several bangs and then several fireballs rising into the night sky. Other news outlets have been able to confirm the location, though not the date of the video.

"Some of the drones were destroyed by air defense forces. Several fell on the territory of the station," he said, adding that a fire broke out but is now "localised".

"All efforts are being taken to promptly restore heat supply."

