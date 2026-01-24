Ukraine has condemned a series of "brutal' Russian strikes unleashed on the country overnight amid ongoing peace negotiations.

The overnight strikes on Kyiv killed one person and injured 23 others in Kyiv and Kharkiv, despite peace talks to end the war resuming today in the United Arab Emirates.

Slamming the assault, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the "brutal" attack had "hit not only our people, but also the negotiation table".

Mr Sybiha added that the "barbaric" overnight assault proves "that Putin's place is not at the board of peace, but at the dock of the special tribunal".

The attack follows Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Vladimir Putin must be ready to end the war he started.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in the Chernihiv region have also been left without power in the -16C winter cold, as Russia continues to target energy facilities in Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko the strikes had triggered fires either side of the Dnipro River, which bisects the capital, and said heating and water supplies had also been disrupted in parts of the city.

Russian, Ukrainian and US delegates have been meeting in Abu Dhabi for the first trilateral talks since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Kremlin continues to demand that Ukraine cedes the Donbas,which Russian forces have been occupying, despite Kyiv insisting this is a red line.