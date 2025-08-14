Ukraine cause akin to Second World War Allies, Starmer says before Alaska talks. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ukraine is fighting for the same values as the Allies did in the Second World War, Sir Keir Starmer has said ahead of a summit in Alaska that could be the beginning of the end to the conflict against Russia.

The Prime Minister addressed a reception to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which celebrated the Allies' defeat of Japan. Speaking in Downing Street, Sir Keir said: "I sat on this terrace this very morning with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, who is fighting for the same values as we were fighting for. And so when we say never forget, we must pass on the stories of those who have gone before us." It came as US President Donald Trump suggested European leaders could be invited to a second meeting if the summit is successful, which could pave the way to peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Mr Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at the summit which could see the drawing up of peace terms for Ukraine. Sir Keir and Mr Trump have spoken optimistically about a potential ceasefire, including at a virtual meeting of Ukrainian allies on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, speaks to Stanley Ellis, a WWII veteran at a VJ Day commemorative reception in the Downing Street garden. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks as he hosts a VJ Day commemorative reception. Picture: Alamy

Leaders of the European-led "coalition of the willing" could then join talks between Mr Trump, Mr Putin and Ukrainian leader Mr Zelenskyy to end the war. The possibility was raised by Mr Trump in the White House on Thursday, before he flew to Anchorage where he will meet Mr Putin. He said: "We have a meeting with President (Vladimir) Putin tomorrow, I think it’s going to be a good meeting. "But the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we’re having. We’re going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelenskyy, myself, and maybe we’ll bring some of the European leaders along. Maybe not." It is understood that Sir Keir will attend a meeting if he is invited. He has been a central player in the coalition group which also includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Mr Trump added: "I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We’ll see if they can get along. And if they can it will be great."

Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/OlePwmKtZD — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 14, 2025

Sir Keir met Mr Zelenskyy in Downing Street on Thursday. They both said there was "strong resolve" for peace in Ukraine. The two leaders embraced as the red carpet was rolled out for Mr Zelenskyy’s arrival in Downing Street, and they later discussed the conflict. They expressed cautious optimism about the prospect of a truce "as long as Putin takes action to prove he is serious" about ending the war, a Downing Street statement said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the garden of number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

In a separate statement, Mr Zelenskyy said there had been discussions about the security guarantees required to make any deal "truly durable if the United States succeeds in pressing Russia to stop the killing". But concerns linger over the prospect of Kyiv being excluded from negotiations over its own future, and pressured to cede territory, after Mr Trump suggested any agreement may need to involve "swapping of land".