The £150m Russian ship - one of Russia's newer vessels commissioned in 2023 -was sunk by seven Ukrainian-made naval drones

By Issy Clarke

Ukrainian drones sank a Russian warship while it was docked in eastern Libya, as footage of the strike showed the dramatic moment of the huge blast.

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Ten people, including Russians and Libyans, suffered minor injuries in the incident at the naval base and were receiving treatment, medical sources said. Footage posted by the Ukrainian president shows the moment the huge blast engulfed the warship at the Benghazi base. The £150m Russian ship - one of Russia's newer vessels commissioned in 2023 -was sunk by seven Ukrainian-made naval drones, Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday. Writing on X, Zelenskyy commended the "exemplary operation in response to Russia's war" as he thanked the "Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks" Read More: Russian warship still on fire after being struck by drones in the Baltic Sea Read More: Richard Tice 'appalled' by Trump's praise for Putin after president shared picture calling Russian leader a 'friend'

A Russian warship has capsized after a suspected drone attack caused an explosion at a naval base in eastern Libya, officials have said. Picture: @ZelenskyyUa via X

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

"We continue operations in designated waters," he wrote, adding that a second vessel carrying Russian weapons was also hit, along with a military helicopter. Images taken on Sunday showed most of the ship had capsized and sunk, with only its bow visible above the water. Smoke could be seen rising from part of the vessel, while debris was scattered along the pier. Libya's eastern-based government said a preliminary investigation suggested a drone attack had caused the explosion. The ship had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, the government said.

A combination of satellite images shows a Russian corvette and the northern port area before (above) and after an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi naval base, with the latter image showing the vessel capsized, in Benghazi, Libya. Picture: Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

It said port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe and normal operations had resumed after the fire was brought under control. Later on Sunday, a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag was hit by a drone boat off Benghazi, two Libyan military sources told Reuters. Libyan naval forces rescued the crew, the sources said. The health ministry said some crew members had minor injuries and were in a stable condition.

Damage was shown on the harbour near Bengahzi. Picture: Reuters