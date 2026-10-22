Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine cannot use its interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks because of speed restrictions imposed on Starlink

Trump said that Musk has restored Ukraine's Starlink access but refused to comment on whether the pair held a phone call. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Ukraine's Starlink internet access has been restored by Elon Musk, Donald Trump has said - after a slowdown hampered the country's attack and air defence drone missions against Russia.

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The Starlink system appeared to return to its normal speed on Thursday, shortly after the US President held a conversation with the SpaceX boss. Musk previously denied being behind a slowdown, which affects Ukraine's battlefield communications and drone operations. Asked whether he had called Musk to ask him to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Starlink, Trump told reporters: "I don't want to comment on it, whether I called or whether somebody else called, doesn't make any difference, I guess. The bottom line - he put it back." It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed earlier on Thursday speed limits on the Starlink systems had yet to be fully restored. Read more: Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'right to defend itself' after Trump calls latest strikes a 'disgrace' in latest row Read more: Putin says Russia is building non-negotiable 'security zone' in Ukraine along border

Elon Musk - who owns Starlink's parent company Space X - is said to have approached Donald Trump with the idea of restricting Ukraine's access to Starlink satelites . Picture: Win McNamee/Getty

He told a press conference the speed "has not been restored to 400 [km/h; 250mph] yet". Zelensky added: "I am waiting to hear from US Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio. He promised to get back to me with information within 48 hours or so." Earlier this week, Zelenskyy said the restrictions were part of a "planned operation" aimed at undermining Ukraine's defence capabilities. On Saturday, Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was unable to use its interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks due to the limitations. Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian drones worked at speeds up to 180kph in the EU, but ceased working inside Ukraine when they went faster than 160kph, he said. Exceeding this limit "causes the Starlink connection to cut out completely, resulting in the loss of the drone", Zelesnlyy said. The Ukrainian President said he had conducted the test to determine whether, as Kyiv had been told by Washington, the slowdown was due to "technical issues" or if it amounted to a “planned operation . . . to restrict us, cut us off and prevent us from defending ourselves and protecting our people, both at the front and among the civilian population”. "The conclusion is clear: the restrictions are in effect within Ukraine but do not apply within the European Union. In other words, this is a planned operation."

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Musk - who owns Starlink's parent company Space X - is said to have approached Trump with the idea of restricting Ukraine's access to Starlink satelites - a move that saw much of Kyiv pounded by Russian missiles as a result. The tech boss reportedly approached the US President with the proposal during Trump and Zelenskyy's ongoing energy ceasefire row, with Musk suggesting he introduce speed limits on the satellite system. Trump had previously claimed "it wasn't me", adding "I don't think it was Elon" when asked whether he or the tech mogul had anything to do with the slowdown. It came just hours after Wes Streeting was "reassured" by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that Ukraine's access to Starlink satellites had been restored. The slowdown was seen to impact Ukraine's defence systems on Tuesday, with drones reaching the capital Kyiv in one of the deadliest aerial bombardments of the war.

President Donald Trump is said to have authorised the slow down on Musk's suggestion. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

One source told The Telegraph that Mr Trump “agreed” with Mr Musk’s suggestion to intervene. Musk had previously shifted blame towards the US President. The green light then reportedly saw the Pentagon execute the US Presidents order, slowing down the Starshield system. Whereas Musk's Starlink is a consumer-facing satellite system, Starshield is the non-commercial arm widely used by the military as an alternative to the Starlink system. Speaking on Wednesday, Musk claimed that “any limits on speed or usage” were “decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS”. The source told The Telegraph: “He tweeted out that he was innocent and that it was the US administration that did it. The reality is that they were both in it.” According to the outlet, one high-ranking European official and two Ukrainians with knowledge of events confirmed this version of events.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv had tested Starlink on European Union territory and found the system faced no speed issues. Picture: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty