Wes Streeting has urged allies to boost Ukraine’s air defences ahead of a winter that Vladimir Putin will seek to use as a “weapon” against Kyiv.

The Defence Secretary visited Ukraine last week to discuss preparations for the winter, a season where in previous years Moscow has targeted the country’s energy infrastructure in a bid to freeze it into submission.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Streeting said: “Winter in Ukraine is no longer a season. It is a weapon.”

Arguing that while Mr Putin was currently losing the war, now in its fifth year, he warned that “Ukrainians know what winter brings, and how it can change the picture”.

He said: “I return from Kyiv with a clear understanding of what Ukraine needs to weather this winter.

“Where the UK can provide that resource, we will. And where we cannot, it is my job to mobilise allies to find that capability.

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